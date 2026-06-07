Broos Slams Bafana Performance After Jamaica Draw, Warns of Urgent Improvements Before Mexico Clash

South Africa coach Hugo Broos criticizes his team's 1-1 draw with Jamaica, citing poor mentality and performance, ahead of their World Cup opener against Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expressed strong dissatisfaction with his team's performance in their international friendly against Jamaica, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca.

The match served as the final preparation before South Africa's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday. Broos, visibly frustrated, stated that the display fell short of expectations and that the team must urgently address their shortcomings in the coming days. He emphasized the need for a thorough analysis of the game to identify what went wrong, particularly highlighting a lack of mental fortitude and intensity.

We have to do more, much more, than what we did this afternoon to have good results in the World Cup, Broos told SAFA media, reflecting the pressure on the squad as they approach a daunting tournament opener against Mexico in front of a massive crowd. The match itself saw Bafana Bafana take the lead but ultimately concede a late equalizer to the Reggae Boyz, who are ranked lower by FIFA.

Broos noted that while he believed the team was close to reaching the desired level before the Mexico clash, this performance was a significant step backward. The coach pointed to mentality as a key issue, suggesting that players may have been overly cautious or not fully committed. This contrasts with the aggressive approach needed to compete in the World Cup, where every match demands peak physical and mental effort.

Broos' comments underscore the challenge of preparing a squad that has shown promise in qualifying but now faces the ultimate test against a host nation with passionate support. Jamaica coach Rudolph Speid offered an alternative perspective, suggesting that Bafana players may have been holding back intentionally. They were playing within themselves, he said, attributing this to concerns about injuries and the desire to impress the coach before the World Cup opener.

Speid predicted that Mexico would apply relentless high pressure, especially in the first half, at the Azteca Stadium, which he described as a cauldron of noise with 123,000 screaming fans. He anticipated that the pressure might ease as the game progresses, but emphasized that South Africa must be prepared for an intense battle.

The friendly result and Broos' reaction have raised questions about the team's readiness, but the focus now shifts to tactical adjustments and mental preparation before the high-stakes encounter in Mexico City





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