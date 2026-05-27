Broos Names Bafana Bafana Squad for 2026 World Cup with Two Debutants

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has selected his 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring two uncapped defenders and a strong contingent from the local league as the Belgian prepares for his final tournament.

Hugo Broos , the veteran Belgian coach of South Africa's Bafana Bafana , has announced his 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The selection, made public on Wednesday, is a blend of experienced domestic-based players and a couple of noteworthy new faces. Among the most significant inclusions are defenders Olwethu Makhanya and Bradley Cross, both uncapped at the senior international level. Makhanya, who plays for Philadelphia Union in the USA, provides an additional option in central defense, while Cross, from Kaizer Chiefs, offers cover at left-back.

Their call-ups appear partially motivated by the injury concerns surrounding regular left-back Aubrey Modiba, who was nevertheless named in the squad alongside a third left-back, Samukele Kabini, who plies his trade with Molde FK in Norway. This decision underscores the coaching staff's caution regarding the full-back position ahead of the tournament. The attacking responsibilities will largely fall on the shoulders of Burnley striker Lyle Foster, who will lead the line.

A prominent feature of the squad is its strong domestic core, with 19 of the 26 players drawn from the South African Premier Division. The presence of experienced midfielder Themba Zwane is also considered crucial for his composure and leadership in what will be a high-pressure environment. For Coach Broos, this World Cup represents the final chapter of his distinguished managerial career, as the 74-year-old has already declared his intention to retire from coaching after the finals.

His own personal history with the tournament is notable; he quit playing international football after the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where he helped Belgium achieve a fourth-place finish. South Africa, known as Bafana Bafana, is participating in its fourth World Cup finals. Their previous appearances were in 1998, 2002, and as the host nation in 2010. Historically, they have been eliminated in the group stage on each occasion.

The squad, a mix of stalwarts from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates and those plying their trade abroad, will be keen to defy history and advance beyond the first round. Alongside the team announcement, broadcast details were confirmed: all 104 matches of the expanded 2026 tournament will be available live on various tiers of the DStv satellite service across Africa and via streaming on DStv Stream, offering viewers extensive coverage and flexibility





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