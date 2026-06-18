Broos Defies Critics, Vows to Stick to His Tactics Ahead of Must-Win World Cup Clash

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has told critics to 'shut up' and insisted he will continue doing things his way after a disappointing opening World Cup loss to Mexico. With the team facing a must-win game against the Czech Republic, Broos addressed the backlash over his defensive tactics, dismissed social media and former player commentary, and hinted at possible changes while maintaining his authority. The coach emphasized that knowing the mistakes from the first match is key, but improvement depends on possessing the ball. As South Africa's World Cup hopes hang in the balance, Broos remains resolute in his approach.

South Africa n national team coach Hugo Broos has responded to criticism of his tactics from last week's World Cup opener, firmly stating he will continue to do things his way.

In the opening Group A match against Mexico, South Africa suffered a 2-0 defeat, failed to create any genuine scoring opportunities, and had two players sent off in the second half, finishing with nine men. This defensive approach and the overall performance sparked an outcry among fans and former players in South Africa. At a press conference ahead of the crucial Group A clash against the Czech Republic in Atlanta, Broos addressed the backlash directly.

He emphasized his four decades of coaching experience and acknowledged that criticism is part of the job, but he made it clear he does not pay attention to it. Broos specifically dismissed opinions on social media and from former player pundits, suggesting they should 'shut up' given the team's past achievements. He reiterated that he knows what went wrong against Mexico, the players are aware as well, and he will continue to follow his own methods.

The veteran Belgian coach stressed that South Africa must win against the Czech Republic to keep their World Cup advancement hopes alive, as a loss would render their final group match against South Korea meaningless. The Czech Republic also lost their opening game to South Korea, adding pressure to both sides. Broos hinted at potential tactical adjustments, noting that improvement is only possible if his team has possession of the ball.

He also addressed comments about being too soft on players, explaining that he avoids publicly blaming them, sometimes choosing to 'lie a little bit' as a coach. His earlier assertion that the team could take confidence from the Mexico performance had been met with derision from supporters. Broos's unwavering stance reflects his determination to stick to his philosophy despite growing scrutiny as South Africa faces a must-win situation





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