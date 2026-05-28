Broos Defends Decision to Announce World Cup Squad Live on TV

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has defended his decision to announce the final 26-man World Cup squad live on TV, leaving six axed players watching the celebrations from the sidelines.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has defended his decision to announce the final 26-man World Cup squad live on TV, leaving six axed players watching the celebrations from the sidelines.

The six players who were cut from the group set to represent the country at the global showpiece next month are Thapelo Morena, Lebohang Maboe, Brandon Petersen, Brooklyn Pogenpoel, Thabiso Monyane, and Patrick Maswanganyi. The public omission appeared harsh to some, as the players were announced live on Wednesday, leading to images of them peering through a window while the chosen squad celebrated with Broos and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Broos explained that he wanted to maintain the group until the last minute and to be transparent - avoiding the impression of pre-selecting the team for the mini-camp. He also revealed that he had extended an invitation for the omitted players to stay with the World Cup-bound team until the following day after breakfast, but they all chose to return home immediately following the announcement in Pretoria.

Broos was reflecting on his final squad decisions at the Southern Sun Hotel in Sandton on Thursday morning, while also previewing Bafana's last home friendly against Nicaragua at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday (6pm) before the team's Sunday departure. Broos believes that his approach was the most appropriate, as it allowed the players to feel his confidence in them, even though they were disappointed after hearing the news last night.

He wanted to prevent the players from feeling like they were no longer part of the team, which would have been much worse for them if he had told them earlier that they were not with the 26.





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Hugo Broos Bafana Bafana World Cup Squad Announcement

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