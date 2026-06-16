Brooks Koepka Confirms US Open Participation After Hand Injury Concern

Brooks Koepka will play in the US Open despite withdrawing from the Canadian Open with a left hand injury. He detailed his recovery, the unusual symptoms without pain, and his readiness for Shinnecock Hills, while also noting his improving form following his return to the PGA Tour.

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka confirmed he will compete in this week's US Open after withdrawing from the PGA Canadian Open due to a left hand injury.

The 36-year-old American returns to Shinnecock Hills, the site of his 2018 US Open victory which completed his consecutive US Open wins. Koepka first experienced weakness in his left pinky and ring finger on Friday and Saturday of the Canadian Open, making it difficult to grip a club and forcing his withdrawal on Sunday. Speaking on Tuesday, Koepka reported daily improvement and noted that without this progress he would not have chosen to play.

He described the initial onset while watching television: a vague, tingly weakness in his wrist similar to hitting one's funny bone, localized to his ring and pinky fingers. Medical evaluation included a neck scan which ruled out any cervical spine issues as the source. The condition was not painful, which he found unusual.

While grip strength remains slightly diminished, Koepka stated it is now sufficient to hold a club through impact, especially important for navigating the demanding Shinnecock layout in wind. He emphasized full mobility and no pain, characterizing the persistent tingling as a constant 'funny bone' sensation. Koepka also commented on his form as he continues his return to the PGA Tour after his LIV Golf stint, saying his ball striking has improved and his putting was excellent during the previous week. He expressed enthusiasm for the US Open challenge





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