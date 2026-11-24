Haniem Moos of Bronx Makeup reveals top summer beauty trends, including lightweight, sweat-resistant formulations and the rise of body luminizers for a healthy glow.

South African women preparing for the warmer months face a distinct challenge in maintaining fresh makeup appearance during long, hot summer days, particularly as high temperatures and humidity levels impact cosmetic adherence. Haniem Moos, the chief makeup artist of Bronx Makeup, identifies lightweight formulations, radiant finishes, and longer-lasting products as the definitive trends for the upcoming season, noting that an El Niño summer may bring additional heat intensity to the region.

The Shift to Breathable Base Formulations

The sun-kissed look stands as a leading trend this season, with heavy foundation products rapidly giving way to breathable bases, luminisers, and cosmetics that enhance the skin's natural appearance rather than masking it. Moos emphasizes that the primary goal is achieving a warm, healthy-looking complexion without relying on prolonged sun exposure or applying multiple heavy layers of makeup to create the desired effect.

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This aesthetic shift addresses the practical need for durability, as women seek radiant finishes that remain attractive throughout the day while moving between work environments, outdoor activities, and evening engagements. The expectation is that makeup applied in the morning should look equally polished by evening, requiring products that perform consistently without feeling heavy or uncomfortable on the skin.

Multifunctional Cosmetics and Skincare Integration

The evolving trend is fundamentally changing daily makeup routines by prioritizing adaptable products that allow for different finishes through application techniques rather than requiring the purchase of numerous specialized items. Multifunctional products are gaining significant attention as consumers seek cosmetics that serve several purposes, such as the Bronx Solar Flare Face and Body Luminizer, which can be applied directly to bare skin, worn beneath foundation, or mixed with base products to introduce additional radiance.

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Furthermore, the formulation of these products increasingly incorporates skincare ingredients intended to help maintain hydration, bridging the gap between cosmetic aesthetics and skin health. Moos points out that sweat-resistant formulations are specifically designed to help makeup stay in place longer, thereby reducing the risk of streaking, fading, or developing uneven coverage when exposed to perspiration and high humidity.

Ingredient Innovation and Body Makeup Trends

Key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamin E are becoming essential components in summer cosmetics, as they help maintain moisture and smoothness while lightweight, long-wearing foundations provide buildable coverage without a heavy feel. Gel-balm radiance enhancers are also popular for adding a natural glow and keeping skin hydrated, ensuring that the final result looks fresh and feels comfortable even during extended periods of wear.

Body makeup has emerged as a major trend this season, with luminising products being used to accentuate natural contours on shoulders, collarbones, the decolletage, arms, and legs to create a more polished appearance. Products containing reflective pigments can be applied sparingly to catch the light on specific areas or used more generously for a stronger evening finish, complementing summer clothing and styles effectively.

Bronx Makeup Brand Philosophy and Expert Guidance

Moos reminds consumers that achieving a sun-kissed appearance should not be confused with exposing the skin to unnecessary ultraviolet radiation, as cosmetic products that reproduce a tan cannot replace the need for appropriate sun protection. She asserts that summer makeup should be practical without compromising on aesthetics, offering plenty of room to experiment with different finishes and levels of radiance while understanding what works best for individual skin types.

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Bronx Colors operates as an international cosmetics brand that challenges conventional beauty standards by providing professional quality, affordable makeup designed for everyone. With a diverse portfolio of more than 350 products globally, the brand combines high-performance formulations, rich pigmentation, and innovative colour trends to make professional-grade cosmetics accessible to all skin types and tones.