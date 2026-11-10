Broken CT Scanners at Livingstone Hospital Leave Breast Cancer Patient Relying on Crowdfunding

Broken CT scanners at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha forced breast cancer patient Charmaine van den Berg to crowdfund a private scan for a R7,000 deposit.

Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, faced a breakdown of its CT scanners that left patients uncertain about access to essential diagnostic services. Charmaine van den Berg, a 70-year-old breast cancer patient, was told on 8 October that the hospital's scanners were not working when she arrived for a scan to establish the extent of her cancer.

Van den Berg was diagnosed with breast cancer on 11 September, a few months after celebrating her 70th birthday. Unable to wait for a hospital scan, her family turned to public crowdfunding and, through generous donors, paid a R7,000 deposit so she could have the CT scan done privately.

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How the CT Scanner Breakdown Unfolded at Livingstone Hospital

Livingstone Hospital CEO Tembisa Notshe confirmed that the emergency department's CT scanner broke down on 5 October. The failure was caused by a technical fault that required manufacturer support and the replacement of components.

Notshe said the scanner was returned to service on 4 November. She explained that the complexity of the breakdown meant some failed components could only be identified after other faulty parts were replaced, and those parts had to be sourced from overseas.

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Asked how many CT scanners the hospital had and how many were operational, Notshe said Livingstone Hospital had two, and only one was functional. She also acknowledged that the hospital's older oncology CT scanner, which is used for radiotherapy planning, is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

Hospital Leadership Defends Response and Disputes Patient Delays

Livingstone Hospital referred about 26 patients for emergency CT scans at the private radiology provider Bay Radiology while the scanner was out of service, and the hospital covered the costs. Notshe said these arrangements were made immediately once it became clear the scanner could not be repaired quickly.

Notshe disputed that patients had experienced delays in diagnosis or treatment because of the breakdown. She said the hospital had recorded no adverse patient outcomes, including deaths or permanent disabilities, linked to delays in accessing CT imaging.

The situation drew outside scrutiny after Gcaleka visited Livingstone Hospital on 22 October. Following that visit, Gcaleka said the tertiary facility had a serious problem of governance, leadership and management.

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Patients Face Financial Strain and Concerns Over Public Care

Van den Berg relies on a social grant, and her family's crowdfunding effort was driven by the fact that neither scanner at Livingstone Hospital was available when she needed her scan. She said that repaying a Sassa grant-sized loan would take a lifetime, which is why donor support was essential.

While grateful for access to private healthcare, Van den Berg voiced concern for patients who depend on public facilities. She said she learned that at least eight patients at Livingstone Hospital were in critical condition, and she stressed that cancer can spread to the bones, liver, kidneys and brain, making timely CT imaging urgent.

Van den Berg also criticised the Eastern Cape Department of Health and the hospital, saying they need to get their administration right and do things properly. She added that they are not doing people a favour by providing essential services, and she has continued to speak out about the crisis facing Livingstone Hospital while she undergoes treatment.