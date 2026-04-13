Brink to Juggle Tshwane Mayoral Campaign and DA Deputy Federal Chairperson Role

Cilliers Brink, the DA's mayoral candidate for Tshwane, elected as deputy federal chairperson, plans to balance his campaign with his new national role.

Cilliers Brink , the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s mayoral candidate in Tshwane , has declared his readiness to effectively manage both his current responsibilities and his newly acquired position within the party's national leadership. Brink secured a significant victory at the DA's federal congress held in Midrand over the weekend, where he was elected as the party's deputy federal chairperson .

This elevation to a prominent role within the DA marks a new chapter in his political career and poses the interesting challenge of balancing these important commitments. Brink's commitment to Tshwane remains steadfast, emphasizing the critical importance of the mayoral race and his dedication to the city's residents. He is confident in his ability to serve both the national party and the local constituency. Before his transition to the City of Tshwane as mayor, Brink served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the DA. His move to the local government was a strategic decision to focus on the challenges and opportunities within the capital city. However, he was later removed from his mayoral position through a vote of no confidence. Subsequently, he transitioned to serving as an ordinary councillor and, most recently, was selected as the DA's mayoral candidate for Tshwane. Now, as the local government elections loom, Brink's focus remains firmly set on his campaign. Brink expressed his belief that holding this high-level position could serve to highlight the importance of the race in Tshwane and its significance for the party as a whole. He understands the responsibility that comes with his new role, particularly in terms of overseeing party administration and participating in crucial decision-making processes. His approach suggests his commitment to ensuring efficient and effective governance at both national and local levels. The combined responsibilities will certainly put his time management and leadership skills to the test, and he believes that the contributions he can make in both of the roles are extremely beneficial to the party and residents. The role of the DA's deputy federal chairperson entails overseeing the party's administrative functions and significantly contributes to critical decision-making processes. Brink recognizes the demands of this position and the impact it will have on his schedule, and he is determined to ensure that his commitment to Tshwane does not falter. Brink said, “I would not have agreed to the nomination if I did not think that this could be combined with my candidacy in Tshwane. To me, professionally and politically, the race in Tshwane is critically important. I believe I can make a contribution while being the Tshwane candidate. I think that holding this position might draw some prominence to this race and how important it is for the party.” His ability to effectively balance both roles would showcase his organizational abilities and his commitment to the DA's objectives. Furthermore, Brink’s victory at the federal congress shows the trust the party has in his abilities and leadership potential. The coming months will be crucial for both Brink and the DA, as he will strive to manage his time and his efforts in order to fulfill the responsibilities of his two key roles





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Cilliers Brink Democratic Alliance (DA) Tshwane Mayoral Candidate Deputy Federal Chairperson

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