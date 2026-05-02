Brink Pledges Zero Tolerance for Corruption in Tshwane

DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink vows to root out corruption in Tshwane, outlining plans for an anti-corruption unit and a complete overhaul of procurement processes following scrutiny from the Madlanga Commission.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) candidate for mayor of Tshwane , Cilliers Brink , has delivered a firm commitment to eradicating corruption within the city government should he be elected.

This pledge comes at a critical juncture for the municipality, which is currently under intense scrutiny following revelations presented at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission’s investigations have focused heavily on irregularities in procurement processes and allegations of widespread tender fraud, casting a long shadow over the integrity of municipal operations.

The current suspension of Chief Financial Officer Gareth Mnisi, stemming from his implication in the alleged wrongdoing, and the dismissal of former ActionSA councillor Kholofelo Morodi, due to her purported involvement in attempts to manipulate tender awards, underscore the severity of the situation and the urgent need for decisive action. Addressing residents in Mamelodi on Friday, Brink detailed his comprehensive election promises in anticipation of the forthcoming municipal elections.

Central to his platform is a resolute stance against corruption, promising a complete overhaul of the existing system. He articulated a clear vision for a transparent and accountable government, emphasizing the importance of meritocracy and ethical conduct. Brink stated unequivocally that individuals found to be engaged in corrupt practices will be swiftly removed from their positions, replaced by qualified and dedicated professionals.

He didn’t shy away from strong language, promising to dismantle the networks of corruption that have allegedly taken root within Tshwane House. His plan includes the establishment of a specialized ‘anti-corruption hit squad’ – a dedicated unit tasked with aggressively investigating and prosecuting those responsible for illicit activities.

This unit, according to Brink, will operate with a high degree of independence, reporting directly to both the mayor and the city manager, and will actively collaborate with businesses and civil society organizations to gather intelligence and build strong cases. The intention is to instill a sense of fear and deter future corrupt behavior, effectively reclaiming public funds and restoring trust in the municipal government.

He believes that a collaborative approach, involving various stakeholders, is crucial for achieving lasting success in the fight against corruption. Brink’s proposals extend beyond simply identifying and punishing wrongdoers. He envisions a fundamental restructuring of the procurement process to eliminate loopholes and opportunities for corruption. This includes implementing stricter controls, enhancing transparency, and promoting competitive bidding.

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening internal audit mechanisms and empowering whistleblowers to report wrongdoing without fear of reprisal. The candidate highlighted the need to rebuild the reputation of Tshwane as a city governed by integrity and accountability, attracting investment and fostering economic growth. He argued that corruption not only drains public resources but also undermines investor confidence and hinders the delivery of essential services to residents.

Brink’s commitment to good governance is presented as a cornerstone of his vision for a thriving and prosperous Tshwane, a city where public funds are used effectively and efficiently to improve the lives of all its citizens. He believes that by prioritizing ethical leadership and fostering a culture of transparency, Tshwane can overcome its current challenges and emerge as a model of good governance for other municipalities in South Africa.

The success of this anti-corruption initiative, he asserts, will be measured not only by the number of arrests and convictions but also by the restoration of public trust and the improved quality of life for all residents of Tshwane





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Tshwane Cilliers Brink DA Corruption Madlanga Commission Procurement Tender Fraud

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