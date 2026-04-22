Brink Fires Back at Mbalula Over Tshwane Looting Allegations

Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has responded to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s claims that the DA is responsible for the corruption uncovered by the Madlanga Commission, accusing the ANC of being the source of the problems and highlighting the alleged involvement of ANC officials.

Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has strongly refuted accusations leveled by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula , who attributed the extensive looting of the municipality’s funds – as revealed by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry – to the Democratic Alliance’s governance.

The Madlanga commission has meticulously documented widespread corruption, systematic tender rigging, and significant financial irregularities within the City of Tshwane, with a particular focus on the operations of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD). The commission’s proceedings this week featured testimony from the municipality’s suspended CFO, Gareth Mnisi, adding weight to the allegations of malfeasance.

However, Mbalula, during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday, directly blamed the DA for the current predicament of the City of Tshwane. He asserted that the DA, under Brink’s leadership, created a debt crisis for the city and that the financial challenges, including the threat of bankruptcy, persist even after the DA lost power. Mbalula pointed to the ongoing testimonies at the Madlanga commission, highlighting the involvement of high-ranking officials like the CFO, as evidence of the DA’s failures.

Brink swiftly responded to Mbalula’s claims, emphatically shifting the blame back to the ANC and accusing the party of being the root cause of the corruption and tender fraud plaguing the metro. He underscored that the DA lost control of the municipality to the ANC and its coalition partners in October 2024, and that the irregularities exposed by the Madlanga commission largely pertain to actions taken *after* the change in leadership.

Brink specifically pointed to the implication of Eugene Modise, the ANC regional chairman and current MMC for finance in Tshwane, in a forensic report detailing unlawful benefits derived from a city contract. He criticized the ANC’s apparent inaction regarding Modise, suggesting a double standard where the party believes it operates outside the bounds of accountability.

Brink urged Mbalula to address corruption within his own party before criticizing others, stating that he would have taken decisive action against individuals like Modise had he remained in office. He further detailed that the DA had proposed a motion at the last council meeting calling for a comprehensive investigation into the Madlanga commission’s findings, but the motion failed to pass due to what Brink described as a deliberately premature adjournment of the meeting, blaming the council speaker for the obstruction.

Furthermore, Brink highlighted the repeated mention of Eugene Modise’s name, not only during the commission’s hearings but also within a council forensic report, suggesting a pattern of questionable conduct. He criticized the current mayor, Nasiphi Moya, for what he perceives as weakness and fear in addressing the allegations against Modise. While Moya has publicly committed to implementing the recommendations of the Madlanga commission, Brink argues that she is failing to act against her coalition partners who supported her election.

He questioned why Moya hasn’t even suspended Modise as MMC as a precautionary measure to safeguard the city’s finances and protect taxpayers’ interests. Brink emphasized the DA’s commitment to pursuing the matter, stating they will not allow Moya to evade accountability. The situation underscores a deepening political rift and raises serious concerns about the ongoing financial stability and governance of the City of Tshwane.

The allegations and counter-allegations highlight a struggle for control and accountability within the municipality, with the Madlanga commission’s findings serving as a catalyst for a renewed political battle between the DA and the ANC. The commission’s work continues to unravel a complex web of corruption, potentially implicating numerous individuals and exposing systemic flaws in the city’s financial management practices.

The future of Tshwane’s finances and the restoration of public trust hinge on decisive action and a commitment to transparency and accountability from all stakeholders





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Tshwane Cilliers Brink Fikile Mbalula Madlanga Commission ANC DA Corruption Tender Fraud

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