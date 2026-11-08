Bridging Online Political Engagement and Voting in South Africa

Analyst Jessie Montshi urges for foundational civic education to convert South Africa's high digital political participation into actual voter turnout among youth.

South Africa's high internet penetration has enabled robust political participation through digital platforms such as Facebook, X, WhatsApp, YouTube, and TikTok.

Political analyst Jessie Montshi said more needs to be done to bridge the gap between online political engagement and actual participation in elections, especially among young people.

Also read US Midterm Results Unlikely to Immediately Soften Hostile US-Stance on South Africa

According to Montshi, some young people are more comfortable participating online but are less likely to participate when it comes to voting.

Montshi believes civic education is needed to encourage more people to turn their online political interest into actions at the ballot box.

Civic Education Requirements for Youth

This does not simply mean the traditional way of doing things such as embarking on door-to-door canvassing or embarking on campaign trails in communities.

Montshi emphasized that this civic education needs to be started at a foundational level, whether it is from schools, including robust campaigns that must be online everywhere.

Advertisement

It must not be those boring campaigns where it is just an ad here and there.

The approach must communicate how people are communicating online, so it is not boring.

It must be robust, and then at least that will make a difference.

Digital Platforms and Voter Behavior

These digital tools serve as primary venues for political discourse in the country.

The analysis highlights the disconnect between virtual activity and physical election participation.

Young voters demonstrate high comfort levels with digital interaction.

However, this comfort does not translate directly into casting ballots.

The strategy requires engaging youth in their preferred communication channels.

Strategic Shift in Political Outreach

The proposed method moves away from conventional campaigning models.

Advertisement

Traditional methods like door-to-door visits are deemed insufficient for this demographic.

Campaign trails in communities require adaptation to digital norms.

Schools must integrate these modern communication strategies into their curricula.

Online presence must be comprehensive and integrated into daily educational activities.

Impact on Electoral Participation

The goal is to increase actual turnout among the youth demographic.

Robust online campaigns can bridge the gap between interest and action.

Students need to understand the direct link between digital engagement and voting.

Effective communication must resonate with the specific language of the internet.

Success depends on the ability to make civic duty appear relevant and engaging.