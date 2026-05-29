US R&B singer Brian McKnight is facing a backlash in South Africa over allegations of being a 'deadbeat dad'. McKnight is set to perform in the country alongside other acts such as All 4 One and SWV, but many South Africans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and anger towards the singer.

Many South Africa ns have taken to social media to express their disappointment and anger towards US R&B singer Brian McKnight, who is set to perform in the country alongside other acts such as All 4 One and SWV.

The backlash stems from McKnight's personal life, which has been marred by controversy and allegations of being a 'deadbeat dad'. McKnight has been accused of labelling his estranged children as 'products of sin and evil' and has also been accused of not reconciling with one of his sons, Niko, who passed away from cancer last year.

McKnight has also filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and eldest son, Brianc McKnight Junior, whom he has accused of starting a 'smear campaign' against his name. The controversy has led to many South Africans calling for a boycott of McKnight's concert, with some taking to social media to express their outrage and disappointment at the singer's actions. Despite the backlash, McKnight remains set to perform in the country, with his concert scheduled to take place in October.

McKnight's fans in South Africa are now facing a dilemma, with some choosing to support the singer despite the controversy surrounding him, while others are opting to boycott the concert in solidarity with McKnight's estranged family members. The situation has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many weighing in on the issue and expressing their opinions on whether McKnight's actions warrant a boycott of his concert.

The controversy surrounding McKnight's personal life has also raised questions about the impact of celebrity culture on society, with some arguing that celebrities should be held to a higher standard due to their influence and fame. As the debate continues to rage on social media, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold and whether McKnight's concert will go ahead as planned.

McKnight's actions have sparked a heated debate on social media, with many weighing in on the issue and expressing their opinions on whether McKnight's actions warrant a boycott of his concert. The situation has also raised questions about the impact of celebrity culture on society, with some arguing that celebrities should be held to a higher standard due to their influence and fame.

The controversy surrounding McKnight's personal life has also led to a renewed focus on the importance of family and the impact that celebrities can have on their loved ones. As the debate continues to rage on social media, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold and whether McKnight's concert will go ahead as planned.

McKnight's fans in South Africa are now facing a dilemma, with some choosing to support the singer despite the controversy surrounding him, while others are opting to boycott the concert in solidarity with McKnight's estranged family members. The situation has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many weighing in on the issue and expressing their opinions on whether McKnight's actions warrant a boycott of his concert.

The controversy surrounding McKnight's personal life has also raised questions about the impact of celebrity culture on society, with some arguing that celebrities should be held to a higher standard due to their influence and fame. As the debate continues to rage on social media, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold and whether McKnight's concert will go ahead as planned





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