Springboks hooker Breyton Human praises Fiji's solid scrum performance and defends Rassie Erasmus's front row changes following their victory. He also reflects on the recent loss to France and the impact of player exposures against top-tier opponents like Julien Marchand.

South Africa hooker Breyton Human has issued a strong defense of the Springboks' forward pack, declaring that the national rugby team is "a year later and a year better" following their recent victory over Fiji. Human emphasized that while the South Africa n side loves the scrum, it is crucial to contextualize their performance against a Fiji squad that has significantly improved its set-piece stability. He noted that Fiji managed to secure four or five penalties on their own ball, demonstrating that they are a very solid and hard-working unit that is "100% much better than last year." This assessment comes as the Springboks continue to refine their physical dominance in the forward positions ahead of critical upcoming fixtures.

Scrums Are Solid Despite Recent Setback

Human cautioned against making direct comparisons between the Springboks' current performance and their match against Fiji from the previous week. He pointed out that Fiji's ability to win penalties on their own delivery highlights their tactical strength and physical resilience. By acknowledging Fiji's improvements, Human reinforced the idea that the Springboks must maintain a high level of focus and physicality to counter such a robust opposition. The hooker's comments serve as a reminder that international rugby requires constant adaptation and respect for the evolving strengths of rival nations. This perspective helps manage expectations while highlighting the continuous development within the South African squad.

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Defending Erasmus Final Front Row Changes

The Springboks hooker also addressed the controversy surrounding coach Rassie Erasmus's decision to make an 11th-hour change to the front row during the match against France. Human explained that the change was a strategic discussion involving the coaching staff, with the team weighing the benefits of exposing younger players to the high intensity of facing a top-tier scrum like France's. He argued that the move was made in the best interest of the team, allowing the players to gain valuable experience against world-class opponents. This approach aligns with the long-term development goals of the national team, even if it carries short-term risks. Human's support for the coaching decision underscores the unity within the squad regarding strategic planning.

Learning From Julien Marchand Challenge

Human highlighted the specific challenge posed by French prop Julien Marchand, noting that the South African forwards gained significant value from playing against him. Although Marchand eventually withdrew from the game, Human stated that the South African players, particularly prop Malcolm Marx, had prepared extensively for his style of play. The interaction with such a great player allowed the Springboks to test their techniques and strength under pressure. Human remarked that sticking to the whole front row combination, as trained, proved to be beneficial despite the difficult circumstances. This exposure to elite-level competition is seen as a crucial component of the team's growth and readiness for future matches against similar physical threats.

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Personal Reflections On Loss To France

Despite the tactical victories and player development, Human admitted that the loss to France was a tough experience for the entire team. He acknowledged that France was simply better on the night and pulled off the victory, a result that is always difficult to accept. As someone who spent many years playing in France, Human shared a personal connection to the loss, noting that his close friend coaches the French forwards. This added an extra layer of emotional complexity to the defeat, making it even harder to walk over and congratulate the opposing coaching staff. Human described this as one of the toughest aspects of the game, highlighting the human element that exists beyond the final whistle.

Looking Ahead To Future Rugby Tests

As the Springboks move forward, the focus remains on consolidating the lessons learned from both the win over Fiji and the loss to France. Human's comments reflect a squad that is aware of the challenges ahead and committed to continuous improvement. The emphasis on scrum stability and front row exposure indicates a strategic direction that prioritizes long-term strength and depth. The team is now positioned to build on these experiences as they prepare for the next phase of the tournament. With clear objectives and a unified approach, the Springboks aim to leverage their improved physicality and tactical awareness to achieve success in upcoming matches.