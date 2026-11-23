Keane Lewis-Potter scores twice as Brentford defeat 10-man Everton 4-0 to reach the Premier League top six, while David Moyes suffers a historic low.

Keane Lewis-Potter scored two crucial goals as Brentford delivered a dominant performance to defeat Everton 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium. This comprehensive victory propelled Brentford into the Premier League top six for the first time this season. The match took place on Monday, marking a significant milestone for the London-based club under manager Keith Andrews.

Brentford Dominates 10-Man Everton Squad

Kevin Lewis-Potter opened the scoring early in the contest following a defensive error by Everton. Jaidon Anthony found Lewis-Potter with time and space, and his subsequent shot deflected off Jarrad Branthwaite, leaving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stranded. Brentford doubled their lead just two minutes later after failing to clear a free-kick. Thierno Barry unintentionally directed the ball into his own net after Lewis-Potter's initial attempt was blocked by James Tarkowski.

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Eversons fortunes deteriorated further when captain James Tarkowski received a red card for a wild challenge on Yehor Yarmoliuk. The VAR review confirmed the misconduct, leaving Everton with ten men for the remainder of the first half and into the second. The dismissal came as a severe blow to a side that had previously held a chance to climb to fifth place in the league standings.

David Moyes Record Tarnished by Heavy Defeat

Monday's result marked David Moyes's 593rd game in charge of Everton, yet it was far from a celebratory occasion for the Scottish manager. The defeat stands as the biggest loss for Brentford under Keith Andrews and highlights the struggles facing the Toffees. Moyes attempted to spark a reaction by bringing Jack Grealish onto the pitch at halftime, marking his first appearance since being dropped for breaching club discipline a month ago.

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Grealish was unable to turn the tide despite his return to the squad. The match remained largely uneventful until Vitaly Janelt scored a stunning long-range strike in the second half. Janelt's effort broke the deadlock in a tense period and effectively sealed the outcome, demonstrating Brentford's attacking potency even against a reduced opposition.

Carvalho Seals Victory Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Fabio Carvalho added a fourth goal in the 90th minute to round off a convincing victory for Brentford. A corner kick fell to Carvalho, who capitalized from point-blank range to complete the scoring. The result ensures Brentford will enter their upcoming fixture against Manchester United with significant momentum and confidence.

Brentford will travel to Old Trafford on Saturday to face Mauricio Pochettino in his first home match as manager of the Red Devils. United currently sit second from the bottom of the table after a nine-game winless run in the league. This poor form places the English giants in danger of relegation for the first time in 52 years, making Brentford's upcoming trip a potentially decisive moment in the title and survival race.