Brentford beat Everton 4-0 with two goals from Keane Lewis-Potter, a stunning Vitaly Janelt strike and a late Fabio Carvalho finish, moving up to sixth as Everton finished with 10 men after James Tarkowski's red card.

Brentford produced a dominant display to secure a convincing Premier League victory over Everton, with Keane Lewis-Potter scoring twice before Vitaly Janelt and Fabio Carvalho added to the tally, completing a memorable night for the hosts.

The result lifted Brentford to sixth in the league standings, while Everton missed the opportunity to record a third consecutive league victory and move into fifth place. The contest quickly turned into a frustrating outing for David Moyes' men, who struggled to contain Brentford's attacking threat and found themselves two goals behind within the opening 25 minutes.

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Lewis-Potter Scores Twice for Brentford

Moyes's record 593rd game as Everton boss was not one the Scot will want to remember as his side were swatted aside in West London. Lewis-Potter broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after being found inside the penalty area by Jaidon Anthony. The Brentford defender unleashed an effort towards goal that took a deflection, leaving Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with little chance of saving it. The hosts doubled their advantage almost immediately, with Lewis-Potter once again finding the net.

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Although his first attempt was blocked, he reacted quickly to get another shot away, which ricocheted off Thierno Barry before finding its way past Pickford. Everton's problems deepened just before half-time when captain James Tarkowski was dismissed in the 40th minute. The defender was initially shown a yellow card for a challenge on Yehor Yarmolyuk, but referee Craig Pawson changed his decision to a red following a VAR review.

Tarkowski's sliding attempt to clear the ball resulted in his studs making contact with Yarmolyuk's shin, earning him his first Premier League red card. Despite being reduced to 10 players, Everton had an opportunity to pull one back before the interval. Barry connected with a powerful header, but Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher produced an excellent save to preserve his side's two-goal cushion.

Grealish Returns to Everton Bench

Moyes turned to Jack Grealish off the bench at halftime in his first appearance since being dropped for breaching club discipline a month ago. Grealish could do little to inspire the 10 men as the visitors showed greater resistance after the restart. Brentford eventually extinguished any hopes of a comeback with a stunning third goal midway through the second half.

Janelt unleashed a thunderous long-range effort from about 30 yards out, leaving Pickford helpless as the ball flew into the net. Carvalho then put the finishing touches on the performance with a fourth goal late in the game. Making just his second Premier League appearance of the season, the midfielder got on the scoresheet with a close-range finish off his knee in the 90th minute to seal an emphatic result.

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Brentford Eye Boost at Old Trafford

The defeat was particularly disappointing for Everton, who had arrived with ambitions to extend their winning run and climb further up the table. For Brentford, however, the comprehensive victory provided a significant boost as they climbed into sixth place. Brentford will head to Old Trafford for Mauricio Pochettino's first home match in charge of United, full of confidence and eager to inflict more woe on the Red Devils.

United sit second from the bottom of the table after a nine-game winless league run, plunging the English giants into danger of being relegated for the first time in 52 years.