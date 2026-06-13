Breakthrough in Atlasville and Benoni house break-ins

Police believe they may have made a breakthrough in a spate of house break-ins and robberies targeting residents in Atlasville and Benoni areas after two men were arrested and found in possession of suspected housebreaking implements.

Police believe they may have made a breakthrough in a spate of house break-ins and robberies targeting residents in Atlasville and Benoni areas after two men were arrested and found in possession of suspected housebreaking implements.

The suspects were apprehended on June 9 during a joint law enforcement operation involving the EMPD, CPF and local security companies. According to EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa, authorities responded to reports of individuals allegedly involved in housebreaking activities in Atlasville and the Benoni area. Information, including descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle they were travelling in, was shared with operational teams. Officers were deployed to strategic locations, and an operation was conducted on the same day.

The suspect vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, was spotted travelling along Atlas Road in Boksburg. Officers stopped the vehicle and searched it. Items seized during the operation after two men were arrested and charged with possession of suspected housebreaking implements. The vehicle in which two suspects were travelling when they were arrested following reports of house break-in activities.

During the search, police discovered a pair of registration number plates in the boot. A bag containing gloves, a bolt cutter, two crowbars, two pickaxes, hammers and screwdrivers was also found on the back seat and seized as evidence. Thepa said the driver and passenger were unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for being in possession of the implements. Both men were arrested and detained at the Benoni Police Station on charges relating to the possession of suspected housebreaking implements.

Police are investigating whether the suspects may be linked to other housebreaking and robbery incidents reported in the area





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

House Break-Ins Robberies Atlasville Benoni Police Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gauteng traffic police senior claims no difference between traffic officers and SAPS copsThe Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is questioning Mashaba on the differences in authority and powers between traffic officers and SAPS cops.

Read more »

Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Samuel Mashaba Testifies on Interception of Allegedly Trafficked ShipmentGauteng Traffic Police Chief Samuel Mashaba provides evidence at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, stating he was aware of the contents of a truck a day before it was intercepted and that he prepared to deploy manpower for the shipment arriving in Johannesburg.

Read more »

Traffic Police Chief Inspector Samuel Mashaba Grilled Over WhatsApp Exchanges, Cocaine BustGauteng Traffic Police Chief Inspector Samuel Mashaba is testifying at the Madlanga Commission over his involvement in a major drug bust in 2021. He has been grilled about why he tried to process the consignment despite it being the responsibility of specialised police units, and about WhatsApp exchanges between himself and a so-called businessman.

Read more »

Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Refuses to Explain Incriminating WhatsApp Messages Linking Him to Former MECChief Inspector Samuel Mashaba declined to clarify WhatsApp messages that appear to tie him to former Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, including requests to "look after" her and payments for unauthorized operations. His evasive testimony before the Madlanga Commission has raised concerns about corruption within Gauteng traffic police.

Read more »