Nine Foreign Nationals Arrested in Gauteng for Alleged Attempt to Join Russia-Ukraine War

Nine foreign nationals aged 20 to 26 were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport and a Bruma hotel for allegedly attempting to travel to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war, facing charges under South Africa's Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

Nine foreign nationals have been arrested in Gauteng for allegedly attempting to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war. The suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport and a hotel in Bruma on Sunday night, 8 November 2026.

The arrests followed an integrated multidisciplinary investigation. The operation involved INTERPOL, the Hawks' Crimes Against the State and Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in Germiston, international law enforcement agencies, SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Modus Operandi Centre, the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team, and various security companies. Hawks national spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the team acted on intelligence gathered during the investigation.

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Multidisciplinary Team Executes Intervention

"Acting on intelligence gathered during the investigation, the multidisciplinary team operationalised an intervention that resulted in the arrest of the nine suspects, aged between 20 and 26 last night," Mogale said. The suspects were allegedly preparing to board flights out of the country when authorities pounced.

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"The suspects were allegedly preparing to board flights out of the country when they were apprehended," Mogale added. The suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon. They face charges relating to the contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998. Brigadier Paulina Sekgobela, the head of the Hawks in Gauteng, commended the team for its coordinated efforts and successful operation.

"The Hawks reiterate their commitment to working with local and international law enforcement agencies to combat crime and ensure compliance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa," Sekgobela said. The arrest comes amid ongoing efforts to repatriate South Africans recruited to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the return of 17 South Africans believed to have been lured to the conflict.

Repatriation Efforts for Lured Citizens

The group, mainly from KwaZulu-Natal and one from the Eastern Cape, was allegedly promised lucrative employment before becoming involved in the war. They were trapped in the war-torn Donbas region, prompting distress calls that reached Pretoria. During a phone call, Ramaphosa and Putin pledged support for the return process. Officials from both countries have continued engagements to finalise the repatriation of the men.

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South African law prohibits citizens from participating in foreign military activities without government authorisation. The Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act is the key legislation governing such cases. The Hawks have emphasised their commitment to enforcing these laws and working with international partners to prevent South Africans and foreign nationals from engaging in foreign conflicts. The nine suspects remain in custody and are expected to face a magistrate shortly.

Investigation Into Recruitment Network Continues

The investigation continues as authorities probe the alleged recruitment and travel network.