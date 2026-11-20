High school students and a teacher in Manacapuru, Brazil, have developed a water filter made from charcoal of pirarucu fish bones that absorbs heavy metals and pollutants, offering a sustainable solution for remote Amazon communities facing drought-related water contamination.

Brazil ian high school students and their teacher have developed a local solution for providing clean drinking water in remote areas of the Amazon: a filter made from charcoal produced by burning the bones of the region's giant pirarucu fish.

Pirarucu Charcoal Water Filtration Method

The process involves heating the chunky vertebrae of the fish, which typically grow to 2m in length, to as much as 900C and then grinding the charred bones into a powder that absorbs heavy metals and other pollutants. The project was created at the Jose Mota school in Manacapuru, a town on the Solimoes River about 100km west of Manaus.

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The work is seen as especially important as water levels in the Solimoes River, the upper stretch of the Amazon River, are currently low after a period of drought. Communities living on the banks of rivers in the Amazon region often are exposed to hazardous drinking water during droughts when rainwater becomes unavailable and lower water levels in rivers cause concentrated levels of pollutants.

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Galileu da Silva Pires, a biology teacher at the Jose Mota school, said the material offers an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional carbon sources. It is a sustainable, ecological form of carbon that does not require the felling of trees, he said. It means we can produce drinking water with this new resource, he added. Da Silva Pires said work by his students on the project could be used in communities elsewhere, too.

This shows the potential these kids have, he said. You take a problem that has been around for decades, and with natural resources you can find solutions. Charred fish bones have previously been recognised as a way to filter water without resorting to felling trees for timber. But the use of pirarucu bones also could help to reduce another environmental problem in the Amazon region: the accumulation of fish waste after the meat is eaten by people.

Student Pride And Local Waste Solutions

Student Ana Flavia Costa Lopes, 18, said the project has given her and her classmates a sense of pride. We feel great about getting better quality water, filtered water, creating something of value, she said. The initiative combines traditional knowledge about charcoal filtration with a locally abundant material, the pirarucu, one of the largest freshwater fish in the world. By turning fish bones into filter material, the students are addressing both water safety and waste disposal at the same time.

The project has drawn attention as a practical example of how local resources can be used to solve long-standing problems in isolated communities. Da Silva Pires said the approach could be adapted in other regions where fish bones are available and where people lack reliable access to safe drinking water. According to the teacher, the filter offers a way to produce drinking water without cutting down trees, a key concern in the Amazon.

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The powder from the charred bones absorbs heavy metals and other pollutants, making water safer for human consumption. The students involved in the project are based in Manacapuru, a municipality in Amazonas state. Their work has been reported as a promising low-cost alternative for riverside communities that frequently face water contamination during dry periods. The use of pirarucu bones also helps to reduce fish waste.

Converting Fish Bones Into Valuable Product

After the meat is eaten, the bones are often discarded. By converting them into charcoal and then into filter powder, the students are creating a valuable product from what would otherwise be rubbish. Ana Flavia Costa Lopes, 18, said she and her peers feel great about getting better quality water, filtered water, creating something of value.

The project has been supported by their biology teacher, Galileu da Silva Pires, who said it demonstrates the potential of young people to solve real-world problems. Water levels in the Solimoes River remain low after a period of drought, making the need for clean drinking water even more urgent for communities that depend on the river.

The students' filter is seen as a possible tool to help those communities during dry spells when rainwater is scarce and river water becomes more concentrated with pollutants. The project has been reported by Reuters.