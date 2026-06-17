Brazil's Danilo Cites Frightening Start but Holds Faith in World Cup Campaign

Brazilian defender Danilo reflects on the team's underwhelming opening match, acknowledges the need for tactical and mental balance, and expresses confidence in their ability to improve while discussing the threat posed by Haiti and the potential return of Neymar.

Danilo admitted on Wednesday that Brazil 's lacklustre start to the World Cup was frightening, but said he was confident the team would improve. The five-time world champions play Haiti on Friday in their second game after kicking off their Group C campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco last week.

It was frightening, because there was an expectation that we would produce a big performance, said the 34-year-old Flamengo defender. We need to find balance. We were unbalanced both tactically and mentally, he added. Danilo acknowledged that Brazil are currently a step behind favourites such as defending champions Argentina and France, but stressed they remain among the leading contenders.

We have to be clear: we don't yet have the maturity that France or Argentina have today as a team, he said. That doesn't mean we can't perform well, win matches and go far. Despite Brazil's clear superiority on paper, Danilo said the team respected Haiti, pointing to surprise results at the tournament such as Cape Verde's 0-0 draw with Spain in Group H. Everyone saw how Cape Verde defended against Spain, he said.

Talking about thrashing Haiti would be crazy. Danilo also said he hoped injured forward Neymar would be fit to return soon from a calf injury that has kept him out of action since mid-May. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star received a playful guard of honour from his teammates Wednesday as he trained with them for the first time at this World Cup. I often talk with players about opponents...

If you have a player like Neymar up against you, there's more pressure and you're always asking for help, he explained





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Brazil World Cup Danilo Haiti Neymar Argentina France Cape Verde Morocco Tactics Maturity Injury

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