Brazil Replaces Injured Wesley with Ederson in World Cup Squad

Brazilian football federation announces that injured full-back Wesley will be replaced in the World Cup squad by midfielder Ederson. The team faces a highly competitive group stage, with Brazil expected to perform well.

The Brazil ian football federation announced that injured full-back Wesley will be replaced in the World Cup squad by midfielder Ederson . Wesley suffered the injury in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Egypt before leaving the field in tears.

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced that the player Wesley was re-evaluated this Sunday by the medical staff of the Brazilian National Team and underwent imaging tests. In light of the diagnosis, the CBF announced the call-up of the player Ederson, who will join the squad this Monday in the United States.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil start their campaign on Saturday against Morocco before facing Haiti and Scotland in Group C. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access. All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere. Download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go.

Brazil's World Cup campaign is expected to be highly competitive, with the team facing tough opponents in the group stage. The team's performance will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike, who will be eager to see how they fare in the tournament. The inclusion of Ederson in the squad is expected to boost the team's midfield, and his experience will be invaluable in the upcoming matches.

The Brazilian team has a strong squad, with many talented players who are capable of making a significant impact in the tournament. The team's chances of success will depend on their ability to work together as a unit and to adapt to the different playing styles of their opponents. The World Cup is one of the most prestigious international football tournaments, and Brazil's participation is always highly anticipated.

The team's performance will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike, who will be eager to see how they fare in the tournament. Brazil's World Cup campaign is expected to be highly competitive, with the team facing tough opponents in the group stage. The team's chances of success will depend on their ability to work together as a unit and to adapt to the different playing styles of their opponents.

The inclusion of Ederson in the squad is expected to boost the team's midfield, and his experience will be invaluable in the upcoming matches





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