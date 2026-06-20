Brazil Rebound with Convincing 3-0 Win Over Haiti at World Cup

Matheus Cunha's two goals led Brazil to a dominant 3-0 victory over Haiti, revitalizing their World Cup campaign after a disappointing draw in their opener. With Neymar still absent, coach Carlo Ancelotti made key changes that paid off, as Brazil controlled the match from the start and secured their first clean sheet in seven games. Haiti's tournament ends with this loss, but they showed moments of promise despite the vast gap in rankings.

Brazil returned to form with a commanding 3-0 win over Haiti on Friday, breathing new life into their World Cup ambitions after a shock draw against Morocco in their opening match.

The five-time champions delivered a performance that reflected the significant gulf in class between the two sides, with Haiti becoming the first team eliminated from the tournament. Matheus Cunha was the standout performer, scoring twice and playing a pivotal role in Brazil's resurgence. The victory also moves Brazil to the top of their group on goal difference, setting up a potential round-of-32 clash with a European heavyweight if they hold their position.

The match began with Brazil immediately asserting control, though they had to wait until the 22nd minute to break the deadlock. Cunha's scrappy finish came after he pounced on a rebound from a Vinicius Junior shot that Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide could only parry. The goal highlighted Brazil's improved pressing and movement compared to their limp display against Morocco, where they struggled to create clear chances.

Vinicius was instrumental throughout, and his link-up play with Cunha produced Brazil's second goal just before the hour mark. The Real Madrid forward slipped a perfect through ball behind the Haitian defense, allowing Cunha to race clear and fire a powerful left-footed shot as he fell to the ground. Vinicius capped off a superb individual display by scoring Brazil's third before halftime, timing his run perfectly to meet Lucas Paqueta's floated pass and skating the ball through Placide's legs.

The goal effectively ended any hope Haiti had of mounting a comeback, though the Caribbean nation did create a few chances of their own, most notably from a Ricardo Ade header that forced Alisson Becker into a sharp save. Brazil's defense, which had looked shaky in previous outings, held firm with Alisson making two late saves to preserve his first clean sheet in seven matches.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti also introduced teenager Endrick, who was met with thunderous cheers from the Brazilian contingent, while substitute Gabriel Martinelli hit the crossbar with a late effort. Neymar remained absent as he continues recovering from a calf injury, with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva joking that the star forward was "working remotely.

" Ancelotti made several changes to his starting lineup, including bringing in Cunha for Igor Thiago and deploying Danilo at right-back in place of Roger Ibanez. These adjustments addressed the weaknesses exposed against Morocco and restored Brazil's attacking verve. Despite a U.S. government ban preventing fans from traveling directly from Haiti, the sizable Haitian diaspora in Philadelphia provided vocal support, filling roughly half of the 68,324 spectators.

Haiti, playing in their first World Cup since 1974, will now face Morocco in their final group game, already knowing they cannot advance. Coach Sebastien Migne had urged his players to embrace the historic occasion, and while they fell short, they showed resilience and occasionally threatened their more illustrious opponents. Brazil now focus on securing top spot to avoid tougher knockout opponents, with the Netherlands, Japan, or Sweden likely to await the group runner-up





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