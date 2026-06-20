Brazil Reactivate Attack with 3-0 Win Over Haiti, Yet Challenges Loom for Ancelotti's Squad

Brazil secured a 3-0 victory against Haiti, improving their attacking output and defensive organization in the World Cup group stage. While the win confirms Haiti's exit and places Brazil top of Group C, coach Carlo Ancelotti's side still faces questions about their ability to perform against stronger teams. Key performances from Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Junior offered optimism, but Raphinha's injury and the upcoming test against Scotland keep the team's prospects uncertain.

Brazil delivered a more convincing performance to secure a 3-0 victory over Haiti in their Group C match, moving them to the top of the group and edging closer to qualification for the last 32.

The five-time world champions, who had drawn their opening game 1-1 with Morocco, showcased a more potent attack and defensive solidity, though questions remain about their readiness for tougher opponents. Haiti, appearing in their first World Cup in 52 years, exited the tournament with this defeat. Coach Carlo Ancelotti made two changes from the previous lineup, notably starting Matheus Cunha, whose two goals and link-up play revitalized Brazil's attack.

Vinicius Junior was instrumental, assisting Cunha's second and scoring the third, further cementing his status as a key player. Ancelotti praised the team's improvement but emphasized the need to continue developing, especially with the final group match against Scotland looming. The win also provided defensive reassurance as Brazil kept their first clean sheet in seven games, though concerns were raised about Raphinha's hamstring injury.

His potential absence may give opportunities to young talents like Rayan and Endrick, both 19, who made appearances in the game. The match highlighted Brazil's attacking potential but also underscored the challenges ahead as they aim for a sixth World Cup title





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brazil World Cup Haiti Carlo Ancelotti Matheus Cunha Vinicius Junior Group C Qualification Injury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup game against HaitiNeymar will not travel with the Brazil squad for Friday's second World Cup group game against Haiti as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Read more »

Gabriel tells Brazil to turn the page against Haiti at World CupArsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes urged Brazil to move on from a disappointing performance in their World Cup opener as they prepare to face Haiti in Philadelphia on Friday.

Read more »

Matheus Cunha Double Secures Brazil's Dominant 3-0 Win Over Haiti in World Cup ClashBrazil rebounded from a disappointing opening draw with a commanding performance against Haiti, with Matheus Cunha scoring two goals and Vinicius Junior adding a third to secure a 3-0 victory and edge closer to the last 32.

Read more »

Ancelotti hails complete game as Brazil sink Haiti at World CupBrazil produced a complete performance in their 3-0 World Cup win over Haiti and will continue to improve ahead of the knockout phase.

Read more »