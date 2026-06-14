Brazil Rally to Hold Morocco to 1-1 Draw in World Cup Opener

Vinicius Junior's first-half equalizer earned Brazil a point after Ismael Saibari's elegant lob had given Morocco a surprise lead in their 2026 World Cup Group H match.

In the opening match of their 2026 World Cup campaign, Brazil and Morocco played out an exciting 1-1 draw at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Atlas Lions took a surprising first-half lead through Ismael Saibari, who showcased excellent composure to lob Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson from the edge of the penalty area after a swift counter-attack. However, the South American champions responded before the break as Vinicius Junior fired a precise shot into the top-right corner to level the score.

The second period remained fiercely contested, with both sides creating chances but unable to secure a decisive winner, ultimately sharing the points in Group H. Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced several crucial saves, particularly in the second half, to deny Brazilian attackers including Raphinha and Danilo Santos, while Alisson made a vital late stop to keep out Neil El Aynaoui's powerful drive and a follow-up effort. The draw leaves both teams with a point apiece in a tightly balanced group





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Brazil Morocco 2026 World Cup Vinicius Junior Ismael Saibari Metlife Stadium Group H Draw Football

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