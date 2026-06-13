Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Believes Team Can Compete with the Best

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence in his team's abilities ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, stating that they have a team capable of competing with the very best. The five-time World Cup winners have not lifted the trophy since 2002 and are looking to end a 24-year wait for another global crown.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that the five-time World Cup winners have a team capable of competing with the very best, as they bid to end a 24-year wait for another global crown.

After winning five Champions League titles as a club coach, the Italian will make his managerial debut in the sport's biggest tournament at the helm of a Brazil side that has not lifted the trophy since 2002. It's a new experience, it's a new responsibility to represent the country of football, Ancelotti said ahead of Brazil's group C opener against Morocco in New Jersey on Saturday. It comes down to two words: responsibility and honour.

It's a unique and very beautiful moment in my career. We have a team that can compete with every team in the world, we're convinced of that. It's a team with quality and experience, and with absolute confidence that it can compete with anyone, he added. Ancelotti, 67, predicted a very balanced World Cup and felt his players were well prepared going into their game with Morocco, in a section that also includes Scotland and Haiti.

Brazil landed in the United States with doubts over their prospects after a rocky qualifying campaign, losing six of 18 matches. They finished fifth, which in previous years would have forced them into the play-offs. They also arrived without injured forwards Rodrygo and Estevao, while Neymar will miss the opening game. The 34-year-old suffered a right calf injury in mid-May and is expected to return to training next week, according to Ancelotti.

He has not played for his country since 2023. We called him up not only for his football ability, which is indisputable, but also for the experience and example he can give to the younger players in the group. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access. All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are.

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