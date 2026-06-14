Brazil and Morocco Share Spoils in World Cup Group C Opener

Brazil and Morocco played a 1-1 draw in their World Cup Group C match, with Vinicius Junior's brilliant equalizer canceling Ismael Saibari's first-half goal. Morocco impressed with their organization and counterattacks, while Brazil struggled with nervousness and midfield gaps.

Brazil and Morocco played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the opening match of Group C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The result leaves both teams with a point apiece as they look ahead to the rest of the group stage. Morocco, semifinalists four years ago in Qatar, showcased the same defensive solidity and quick transitions that made them a force, while Brazil, under Carlo Ancelotti, displayed moments of individual brilliance but also troubling defensive lapses. The match began with Morocco dictating the tempo.

Achraf Hakimi and Bilal El Khannouss posed early threats down the flanks, while young midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi controlled the center of the pitch. Brazil, known for their flair, seemed unusually hesitant, losing possession cheaply and struggling to cope with Morocco's pressing. The first clear chance for Brazil came in the 14th minute when Igor Thiago headed wide from a promising position. But Morocco's pressure paid off in the 23rd minute.

Lucas Paqueta was dispossessed in midfield, allowing Brahim Diaz to slip a pass to Ismael Saibari. The Moroccan striker raced clear as defenders Marquinhos and Gabriel were caught flat-footed. Goalkeeper Alisson, in an ill-advised charge off his line, was easily lobbed by Saibari to give Morocco a deserved lead. Brazil's response was muted for the remainder of the first half, with Morocco comfortably absorbing pressure and looking dangerous on the counter.

However, just before halftime, the Selecao conjured a moment of magic. Vinicius Junior received a pass from Bruno Guimaraes on the left edge of the box, cut inside onto his right foot, and unleashed a ferocious shot that flew into the far top corner, leaving goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with no chance. It was a goal of pure individual quality, typical of Brazil's reliance on star power.

The second half saw Brazil improve after Ancelotti made tactical changes, introducing Fabinho and Danilo for Casemiro and Roger Ibanez. The midfield became more solid, and Brazil began to control possession. They pushed for a winner, but Morocco's defense, marshaled by Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss, remained resolute. Brazil's best chance in the half came in the 78th minute when Raphinha fired over from a Vinicius cross.

In the final minutes, substitute Matheus Cunha came close but was denied by a last-ditch tackle. The game fizzled out into a draw, with both sides seemingly content to avoid defeat. Ancelotti admitted after the match that his team was nervous in the first half, saying, 'I don't think we started the match well; the team was a bit nervous, we lost possession too often and lost too many challenges.

' He added that the second half was much better. Morocco's coach Mohamed Ouahbi expressed ambition to go beyond the semifinals this time, praising his team's performance. In other World Cup action on Saturday, Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 thanks to a deflected goal from John McGinn in the 28th minute, moving to the top of Group C. It was Scotland's first World Cup win since 1990.

Meanwhile, Australia spoiled Turkey's return to the World Cup after 24 years, winning 2-0 in Group D with goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe. Both Brazil and Morocco will now look ahead to their remaining group matches, with both teams confident of advancing. The draw leaves Group C wide open, setting up an intriguing battle for the knockout stages.

The performance of Morocco suggests they could once again be a surprise package, while Brazil will need to address their first-half jitters if they hope to go deep in the tournament. The atmosphere at MetLife Stadium was electric, with fans from both nations creating a vibrant backdrop. The result ensures that Group C remains unpredictable, and both teams will be eager to secure maximum points in their next outings





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