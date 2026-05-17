Brandon Petersen leads Kaizer Chiefs to third place on log after a strong campaign, while conceding just 23 goals.

Brandon Petersen, the Kaizer Chiefs Captain, has enjoyed his best campaign at the club since arriving, keeping 18 clean sheets and conceding only 23 goals in 35 matches across all competitions. The Burundian striker, Eric Pollard, scored the winner against Usuthu and caused a controversial situation when he took off his shirt in celebration. Chiefs will face Chippa United in their final Betway Premiership match on Saturday, and a win would solidify their third-place finish on the log.

Brandon Petersen has enjoyed a sensational campaign as Kaizer Chiefs skipper, keeping 18 clean sheets and conceding only 23 goals in 35 matches across all competitions.

Cedric Kaze, the co-coach, has been pleased with the team’s overall performance this season but believes there is still room for improvement. Chiefs will face Chippa United in their final Betway Premiership match on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) at Moses Mabhida Stadium. A win would see Chiefs further consolidate third place on the log, after already securing qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite missing out on the league, Nedbank Cup, and CAF Confederation Cup trophies, Chiefs’ season could have been better considering their strong contention for these trophies. Eric Pollard, the Burundian striker, scored the winner against Usuthu and took off his shirt in celebration, which caused a controversial situation, as Kaze discussed. Chapungu United striker Lilepo received a two-match ban for his aggressive play





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Kaizer Chiefs Cedric Kaze Bafana Bafana Bekeper Hugo Broos Eric Pollard Chapungu United Striker Lilepo 35 Clean Sheets Moses Mabhida Stadium Chiffa United

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