New Zealand defender Tommy Smith has been selected for the World Cup squad despite playing for a team that was relegated to the sixth tier of English football.

Braintree to City of Angels: NZ veteran's unlikely World Cup journey, a New Zealand defender Tommy Smith has been selected for the World Cup squad despite playing for a team that was relegated to the sixth tier of English football.

Smith's most recent match was a 5-1 defeat at Tamworth in front of just over 1,000 fans, a far cry from the expected 70,000 fans who will watch New Zealand's first World Cup assignment against Iran on June 15 in Los Angeles. Smith previously spent 12 years at Ipswich Town, making 267 appearances in the English Championship, and has also played for Major League Soccer and England's second-tier Championship.

New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley selected Smith not necessarily for his potential on-field contributions but for his value off the pitch, his cultural leadership and his ability to add to the team's culture and leadership. Smith was 20 when he went to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and started all three games alongside Premier League centre-backs Ryan Nelsen and Winston Reid.

He will bring a lot of experience to the team and will be vital in understanding the occasion of the World Cup. New Zealand will face Iran in Los Angeles, then move to Canada for their last two Group G matches against Belgium and Egypt in Vancouver





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