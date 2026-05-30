Bradley Cross shows off his dance moves in Bafana debut

Bafana Bafana defender Bradley Cross made his debut for the national team in a match against Nicaragua and showed off his fancy footwork in a dance celebration after the goalless game Cross has meshed in well with the rest of the players despite being the only Kaizer Chiefs player in the Bafana FIFA World Cup squad

One of the boys Bradley Cross shows off his dance moves Bafana defender Bradley Cross showed off his fancy footwork to the delight of the crowd Take a look at this viral clip Bafana Bafana defender Bradley Cross wowed the crowds in his debut for the national team in a match against Nicaragua He also showed off his fancy footwork in a dance celebration after the goalless game While South Africa ns were unimpressed by Bafanas goalless game against Nicaragua many were excited to watch Bradley Cross make his debut for the national team The only Kaizer Chiefs player to make the FIFA World Cup squad came on in the second half as a substitute Every time his foot touched the ball the crowd yelled out After the game the players gathered on the pitch at the Orlando Stadium to sing and dance for their supporters Bradley Cross was ushered into the spotlight where he was encouraged by captain Ronwen Williams to show off his dance moves Kaizer Chiefs Bradley Cross showing off his Xigaza dance moves He's joining the team's community outreach initiative donating food parcels to Mphakani village Ka-Dzumeri outside Giyani Despite being the only Kaizer Chiefs player in the Bafana FIFA World Cup squad Bradley Cross has meshed in well with the rest of the players During a media briefing after the squad selection Cross was asked about social media criticism from Amakhosi fans over the lack of players representing the club He responded I don't focus on social media I'd rather stick to myself and what I can control As I've said before I just work hard put my head down and look ahea.

One of the boys Bradley Cross shows off his dance moves Bafana defender Bradley Cross showed off his fancy footwork to the delight of the crowd Take a look at this viral clip Bafana Bafana defender Bradley Cross wowed the crowds in his debut for the national team in a match against Nicaragua He also showed off his fancy footwork in a dance celebration after the goalless game While South Africans were unimpressed by Bafanas goalless game against Nicaragua many were excited to watch Bradley Cross make his debut for the national team The only Kaizer Chiefs player to make the FIFA World Cup squad came on in the second half as a substitute Every time his foot touched the ball the crowd yelled out After the game the players gathered on the pitch at the Orlando Stadium to sing and dance for their supporters Bradley Cross was ushered into the spotlight where he was encouraged by captain Ronwen Williams to show off his dance moves Kaizer Chiefs Bradley Cross showing off his Xigaza dance moves He's joining the team's community outreach initiative donating food parcels to Mphakani village Ka-Dzumeri outside Giyani Despite being the only Kaizer Chiefs player in the Bafana FIFA World Cup squad Bradley Cross has meshed in well with the rest of the players During a media briefing after the squad selection Cross was asked about social media criticism from Amakhosi fans over the lack of players representing the club He responded I don't focus on social media I'd rather stick to myself and what I can control As I've said before I just work hard put my head down and look ahea





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