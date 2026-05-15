Brad Binder's MotoGP Career in Jeopardy After Losing KTM Factory Seat to Fabio Di Giannantonio

Brad Binder's MotoGP career is in jeopardy after losing his KTM factory seat to Fabio Di Giannantonio. The South African rider has been struggling with his form and is now scrambling to save his career for the 2027 season.

KTM is not renewing Brad Binder 's contract for 2027, giving his seat to Fabio Di Giannantonio . Brad Binder is scrambling to save his MotoGP career for the 2027 season after losing his KTM factory seat to Fabio Di Giannantonio .

It was announced this week that VR46 rider Di Giannantonio will join KTM next season alongside Alex Marquez, the latter replacing young Spanish superstar Pedro Acosta, who is moving from KTM to Ducati. Binder’s KTM contract ends at the end of this year but any chance the South African may be re-signed has been thwarted by a poor run of form, which sees him lying 13th in the championship after five rounds.

Binder had a terrible outing in France last weekend, qualifying second last before finishing 12th and out of the points in Saturday’s sprint race and crashing out of Sunday’s main race. The South African’s recent form is in sharp contrast to his first few years in the premier class. Binder was a regular MotoGP top-six contender since joining KTM’s factory team in 2020, winning two races, achieving 11 podium finishes and achieving a best championship finish of fourth in 2023.

Things turned around in a difficult 2025 season where he finished the championship in 11th place, with a best finish of fourth at Mandalika. In the same year his new team-mate Acosta secured five podiums and finished fourth in the title chase. Qualifying has been a major issue for Binder, who was beaten 22-0 by his teammate in 2025 — and his form has not improved in 2026.

As things stand, Binder doesn’t have a seat for 2027 but has some options. According to MotoGP.com, KTM approaching Tech3 for a satellite team role could give Binder a lifeline as KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer reportedly holds the South African in high regard. Trackhouse, the American satellite team for Aprilia, have also been linked to Binder with Ai Ogura moving to Yamaha next year.

Binder desperately needs good performances to convince a team to take a chance on him next season, starting with this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP. Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi is the championship leader with a one point lead over team-mate Jorge Martin going into the sixth round, with Di Giannantoni third and Acosta fourth





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brad Binder KTM Fabio Di Giannantonio Motogp 2027 Tech3 Trackhouse Ai Ogura Yamaha Catalunya Motogp

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sweatshop Allegations and Factory Inspections in South Africa's Clothing IndustryThe National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry has brought two court cases against design houses it alleges to be using non-compliant sweatshops to manufacture clothes in KwaZulu-Natal. A company called Drake Clothing has been accused of using sweatshops, exploiting workers, and paying below minimum wage. In Pietermaritzburg, Chantal Naidoo filed an affidavit with the high court, alleging that Drake Clothing has been using sweatshops, exploiting workers, and paying below minimum wage. Naidoo wants the company to be liquidated. The case also names several top South African clothing retailers that have placed orders with Drake. In Newcastle, Juliet Basson posted a video from inside a sweatshop, where she claimed workers are paid R8 an hour for 19-hour shifts. The video went viral, highlighting the issue of sweatshops in the clothing industry. Several business owners were arrested in the course of the parliamentary oversight inspections, and one factory was issued a prohibition notice. The case and the factory inspections are connected in the sense that Drake, and most of the other suppliers of clothing to South Africa’s major retailers, place orders with Newcastle factories.

Read more »

Xpeng in talks to buy Volkswagen factory in EuropeChinese EV maker seeks European production foothold amid global expansion

Read more »

‘Boxing saved my life’ — now chic Tyla Promnick is aiming to make history in the ring‘My whole career has led up to this,’ says 21-year-old ahead of bid to become youngest SA women’s pro champion

Read more »

CAF CL stats favour Moroccan clubs against SundownsMamelodi Sundowns have a losing record against Moroccan opposition in continental club competition but will be looking to turn that around in the African Champions League final against Royal Armed Forces.

Read more »

Brad Binder sets off in search of new MotoGP seat at CatalunyaHis seven-year tenure at Red Bull KTM will officially come to an end after 2026 season.

Read more »