Brackendowns CPF and Youth Desk Donate Funds to Support Family of Late Rugby Player Hannes de Beer

The Brackendowns CPF and Youth Desk have dedicated funds raised during their Youth Day Walk to support the family of late Alberton Rugby Club player Hannes de Beer. De Beer passed away on June 13 while playing rugby, leaving the local community shocked and saddened by the tragedy.

The Brackendowns CPF and Youth Desk have dedicated funds raised during their Youth Day Walk to support the family of late Alberton Rugby Club player Hannes de Beer.

De Beer passed away on June 13 while playing rugby, leaving the local community shocked and saddened by the tragedy. The walk was originally planned as a Youth Day celebration, but organisers have decided to redirect the funds raised to support De Beer's family during this difficult time. In a statement, the CPF said tragedy can strike when least expected and that the community has a responsibility to support one another in times of need.

The CPF hopes to assist De Beer's family as they navigate the difficult days and weeks ahead. The community is coming together to support the family of the late Hannes de Beer, a young rugby player who tragically passed away while playing the sport he loved. The Brackendowns CPF and Youth Desk have pledged to donate the funds raised during their Youth Day Walk to support De Beer's family.

The community is rallying around the family of the late Hannes de Beer, who passed away on June 13 while playing rugby. The tragedy has left the local community in shock and sadness, and the CPF has decided to redirect the funds raised to support De Beer's family during this difficult time.

The community is coming together to support the family of the late Hannes de Beer, a young rugby player who tragically passed away while playing the sport he loved. The Brackendowns CPF and Youth Desk have pledged to donate the funds raised during their Youth Day Walk to support De Beer's family. The community is rallying around the family of the late Hannes de Beer, who passed away on June 13 while playing rugby.

The tragedy has left the local community in shock and sadness, and the CPF has decided to redirect the funds raised to support De Beer's family during this difficult time. The CPF has stated that tragedy can strike when least expected and that the community has a responsibility to support one another in times of need.

The community is coming together to support the family of the late Hannes de Beer, a young rugby player who tragically passed away while playing the sport he loved. The Brackendowns CPF and Youth Desk have pledged to donate the funds raised during their Youth Day Walk to support De Beer's family. The community is rallying around the family of the late Hannes de Beer, who passed away on June 13 while playing rugby.

The tragedy has left the local community in shock and sadness, and the CPF has decided to redirect the funds raised to support De Beer's family during this difficult time. The CPF has stated that tragedy can strike when least expected and that the community has a responsibility to support one another in times of need. The CPF hopes to assist De Beer's family as they navigate the difficult days and weeks ahead.

The community is coming together to support the family of the late Hannes de Beer, a young rugby player who tragically passed away while playing the sport he loved. The Brackendowns CPF and Youth Desk have pledged to donate the funds raised during their Youth Day Walk to support De Beer's family. The community is rallying around the family of the late Hannes de Beer, who passed away on June 13 while playing rugby.

The tragedy has left the local community in shock and sadness, and the CPF has decided to redirect the funds raised to support De Beer's family during this difficult time. The CPF has stated that tragedy can strike when least expected and that the community has a responsibility to support one another in times of need. The CPF hopes to assist De Beer's family as they navigate the difficult days and weeks ahead





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Hannes De Beer Brackendowns CPF Youth Day Walk Rugby Player Community Support

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