Braai Index shows grilling costs rise despite overall food inflation easing in South Africa

A specialised price gauge indicates a 1.7 percent increase in the cost of typical braai items between April and May 2026, driven by higher energy prices and lingering meat price pressures from a disease outbreak, while broader food inflation shows a modest decline.

South Africa is witnessing a subtle easing of overall food inflation, yet a specialised price gauge known as the Braai Index reveals that the cost of items typically used for a traditional outdoor cookout continues to climb.

Between April and May 2026 the index, which monitors a representative basket of meat, vegetables and staple side dishes, rose by 1.7 percent. This upward movement is linked to a secondary shock from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that triggered a sharp surge in global energy and fuel prices during the same period.

While headline inflation in the country showed a modest slowdown compared with the previous year, the specific pressures on grilling essentials remain pronounced, underscoring how energy market volatility can filter through to everyday household expenses. The Braii Index is compiled each month by BusinessTech using pricing information gathered by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group. The methodology draws on real‑world price observations across South Africa's major provinces, reflecting the goods that most households routinely purchase for a braai.

The basket contains beef, wors, chicken portions, a selection of leafy and root vegetables such as spinach, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, onions and green pepper, as well as side items like samp, maize, curry powder and salt. Because the data source does not track pork or lamb, those proteins are omitted from the index, which focuses on the most commonly consumed items in the local grilling culture.

This narrow lens offers a granular view of inflation that complements broader consumer price statistics. National headline inflation spiked to four percent in April, driven largely by higher fuel costs, and May is expected to bring another lift as fuel prices surged again. Over the last two months the average price of petrol rose by six point two nine rand per litre and diesel by twelve point six zero rand per litre.

Even as the overall food and non‑alcoholic beverage inflation rate fell for a third consecutive month, dropping from three point six percent in March to two point nine percent in April, specific segments such as meat remain under pressure. The Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak continues to influence meat prices, which recorded a nine point four percent increase in April.

In the May Braai Index the year‑on‑year growth for meat, while still elevated, showed a modest easing relative to the previous month. These dynamics illustrate the complex interplay between global energy shocks, domestic disease outbreaks and localized consumer price measures in shaping the cost of a South African braai





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