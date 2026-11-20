Tragedy strikes South Africa as Anqobile Njiyela is identified after floods and Idols finalist Louw is killed in Stellenbosch. Political shifts also seen in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Multiple tragedies and political developments have shaken South Africa this week, ranging from a heartbreaking family loss in Gauteng to violent crime in the Western Cape and significant coalition negotiations in the Eastern Cape.

Anqobile Njiyela Identified After Floods

South African authorities have positively identified a body recovered from floodwaters in Dobsonville as missing 11-year-old Anqobile Njiyela. The young girl had been swept away by rising waters on Tuesday, sparking a massive community and emergency response that lasted for several days.

Also read Former Idols SA finalist Tebogo Louw, 34, shot dead in Stellenbosch; three others wounded

Her father, Njabulo Njiyela, arrived at the scene just after 14:00 on Friday to formally identify the remains. The moment was marked by profound grief, with community members nearby softly singing gospel songs to honor the child.

The body was located almost two kilometers from the location where Anqobile was last seen. Rescue teams had searched an area hemmed in by tall trees and thick reeds, eventually recovering her remains. This development brings an end to a desperate search that had captivated the local community.

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Stellenbosch Tragedy Involves Former Idols SA Finalist

In a separate incident of violence, former Idols SA finalist Louw was shot dead in Stellenbosch. The singer, who reached the Top 3 of the popular television competition in 2016, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He died at the scene of the attack.

Police in the Stellenbosch area are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Station commanders have stated that they have not ruled out extortion as a potential motive for the crime. This case adds to a growing list of violent incidents being tracked by local law enforcement in the region.

Stellenbosch's station commander revealed that at least 50 extortion-related murders are under investigation since the start of the financial year. The number of cases highlights the intense focus police are placing on organized crime and racketeering activities in the Western Cape.

Tributes for the musician have poured in from fans and colleagues following the news of his death. The community is mourning the loss of a talent who had achieved national recognition through his participation in Idols SA. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward.

Political Shifts in Nelson Mandela Bay

Significant political realignments are occurring in the Eastern Cape, particularly within Nelson Mandela Bay. The Democratic Alliance (DA) Eastern Cape leader, Andrew Whitfield, announced that the party has reached a consensus on a coalition agreement with other opposition groups.

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While the agreement is not yet formally concluded, it signals a potential shift in the local government landscape. Councillors are scheduled to meet next Tuesday to elect a speaker and mayor, a critical step in forming the new executive structure.

The DA holds 53 seats in the council, which leaves them eight seats short of a absolute majority. To achieve a working majority, they rely on support from the FF Plus, which holds three seats, ActionSA with two seats, and the UDM, which also controls three seats. This mathematical combination could hand power to the coalition.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) has experienced a significant slump in political power in the region. The party secured only 32 of the 120 available seats, all on a proportional representation basis. This is a sharp decline from the 48 seats they held in 2021, raising the possibility that the ANC could be headed for the opposition benches.

Any potential pact involving the ANC looks unlikely given the current political climate. The situation requires every party, including ActionSA, to navigate complex negotiations. The outcome of the council meeting next Tuesday will determine the future of governance in Nelson Mandela Bay.