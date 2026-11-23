Rescuers pulled a seven-year-old boy and a 79-year-old woman alive from rubble in Dymer, Kyiv region, after a Russian attack killed 11 people. President Zelensky called for tougher sanctions on Russia.

Rescuers pulled a seven-year-old boy and a 79-year-old woman alive from the rubble of a residential building in the town of Dymer in Ukraine's Kyiv region.

The death toll from Sunday's Russian attack reached 11, officials said on Monday. The survivors, who were trapped for 22 hours, were identified only as Davyd and Valentyna, emergency service spokesperson Viktoriia Ruban said. She did not provide their full names. Doctors were treating the boy, who was rescued from the wreckage on Sunday.

Also read Ukraine says Russian strikes kill 15 in Kyiv region

His parents were with him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday in a post on Telegram. He said four other injured people were also in hospital. Regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said earlier on Monday that rescuers had pulled another body from the rubble. That raised the death toll to 11.

The youngest of those killed was 11 years old, the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office said. Rescuers were combing the rubble of a residential building after retrieving several bodies overnight. Zelensky said the fate of two people was still unknown. Search operations had to be halted several times because of the threat of further Russian attacks.

There was also danger from Shahed drones, Zelensky said. The attack occurred on November 22, when an apartment building partially collapsed following Russian missile and drone strikes, according to Reuters images from the scene. The rescue work continued in the village of Dymer in the Kyiv region on November 23, 2026. While Russia's advances on the front line have slowed dramatically this year, Moscow has doubled down since the summer with drone attacks on Ukraine's cities and power infrastructure.

Ukraine has also escalated its strikes in recent weeks on Russian oil infrastructure. Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately hitting civilian targets during the conflict. The war was triggered by Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Zelensky called for tougher sanctions and export controls on Russia.

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Zelensky Urges Sanctions On Russian Drone Parts

He said production of Shahed drones, both conventional and jet-powered, depends heavily on foreign engines and chips. Sanctions from the world, control over the implementation of sanctions, and a real strengthening of export controls are what can limit Russian arms production, he said. Every country, every leader who helps to put pressure on the aggressor, is also helping to protect lives, Zelensky said. The rescue operation in Dymer followed a night of searching through the debris.

Emergency workers had to pause their efforts repeatedly due to ongoing security risks from further strikes and drones. The boy, Davyd, and the woman, Valentyna, were pulled from the wreckage after being trapped for nearly a full day. Their survival brought some relief amid the grim toll of the attack. The Kyiv regional prosecutor's office confirmed that the youngest victim was an 11-year-old child.

Authorities have not released further details about the other victims. Zelensky's Telegram post on Monday provided the latest update on the injured. He noted that four other people were receiving hospital treatment in addition to the boy. The president also stressed the need for global pressure on Russia to curb its weapons production.

He specifically pointed to the foreign components used in Shahed drones. Zelensky has repeatedly urged Ukraine's allies to tighten sanctions and close loopholes that allow Russia to obtain critical technology. He said such measures are essential to saving lives. The attack on Dymer is part of a broader pattern of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Russia Increases Drone Strikes On Ukrainian Cities

Moscow has increased drone attacks since the summer, even as its frontline advances have slowed. Ukraine has responded with its own strikes on Russian oil infrastructure in recent weeks. Both sides deny targeting civilians intentionally. The conflict, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, continues to cause civilian casualties and destruction across Ukraine.

Rescue teams remain active in affected areas, often working under dangerous conditions. In Dymer, the rescue operation involved combing through the rubble of the partially collapsed apartment building. The bodies of several victims were retrieved overnight before the two survivors were found. Zelensky's call for tougher sanctions came as he highlighted the dependence of Russian drone production on foreign engines and chips.

He said export controls are a key tool to limit Russia's ability to wage war. The president's remarks underscore Ukraine's ongoing diplomatic push for stronger international action against Russia. He thanked countries and leaders who apply pressure on the aggressor, saying they help protect lives. As of Monday, two people remained unaccounted for in the Dymer attack.

Search efforts were complicated by the threat of further Russian strikes and the presence of Shahed drones in the area. Officials have not released the names of the other victims. The investigation into the attack is ongoing, with the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office involved. The rescue of Davyd and Valentyna after 22 hours trapped in the rubble was a rare piece of good news.

The boy is now receiving medical care, and his parents are by his side. The death toll of 11 makes this one of the deadliest recent attacks in the Kyiv region. The youngest victim, aged 11, has not been publicly identified. Zelensky's Telegram post also mentioned that four other injured individuals were in hospital.

Their conditions have not been disclosed. The attack occurred on November 22, when Russian missiles and drones struck the area. An apartment building partially collapsed, leading to the massive rescue operation. Reuters journalist Valentyn Ogirenko captured images from the scene on November 23.

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They showed a rescuer working at the site of the partially collapsed building. The conflict continues to evolve, with both sides trading accusations and denying targeting civilians. The international community remains divided on how to respond. Zelensky's call for sanctions and export controls is part of his ongoing effort to rally global support for Ukraine.

Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Infrastructure In Response

He argues that limiting Russia's access to foreign technology is crucial to ending the war. The production of Shahed drones, both conventional and jet-powered, relies on foreign engines and chips, according to Zelensky. He said that without these components, Russia's ability to produce the drones would be severely hampered. The president's remarks came as Ukraine has escalated its strikes on Russian oil infrastructure.

These strikes are aimed at reducing Russia's ability to fund its war effort. Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians, despite evidence of attacks on residential areas. The war has killed thousands and displaced millions since it began in February 2022. In Dymer, the community is mourning the victims while celebrating the rescue of the two survivors.

The search for the two missing people continues, though hopes are fading. Emergency service spokesperson Viktoriia Ruban confirmed the identities of the survivors only by their first names, Davyd and Valentyna. She did not provide further details about their condition. The boy, Davyd, was rescued on Sunday, according to Zelensky.

He is now in hospital with his parents. The woman, Valentyna, was rescued after being trapped for 22 hours. The death toll rose to 11 after rescuers pulled another body from the rubble on Monday. Regional governor Tymur Tkachenko announced the update earlier in the day.

The Kyiv regional prosecutor's office said the youngest victim was 11 years old. This detail highlights the toll the war continues to take on children. Zelensky's Telegram post on Monday provided the latest information on the injured and the rescue operation. He also used the opportunity to push for tougher sanctions on Russia.

Rescuers Halt Operations Amid Continuing Security Threats

The president said that sanctions, control over their implementation, and strengthened export controls can limit Russian arms production. He stressed that every country and leader helping to pressure the aggressor is also helping to protect lives. As the war drags on, rescue workers in Ukraine face dangerous conditions. In Dymer, they had to halt operations several times due to the threat of further attacks and Shahed drones.

Despite these challenges, they managed to pull two survivors from the rubble. The boy and the woman are now receiving medical care. Their rescue is a testament to the efforts of emergency services. The conflict shows no signs of ending, and civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence.

The international community's response, including sanctions and export controls, remains a key point of debate. Zelensky's call for action reflects Ukraine's urgent need for stronger measures against Russia. He believes that limiting Russia's access to foreign technology is essential to saving lives. The attack on Dymer is a stark reminder of the human cost of the war.

As rescue operations continue, the community and the nation mourn the dead and hope for the missing.