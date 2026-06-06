Boxing South Africa Reaffirms Commitment to Women's Empowerment After Event Attendance Queries

Boxing South Africa's Women in Boxing Committee has responded to claims of non-attendance at an EmpowerHER event, clarifying that late invitation timing prevented participation but stressing continued support for women's empowerment initiatives in the sport.

Boxing South Africa (BSA) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote women, advance gender equality , and contribute positively to the development of boxing in South Africa.

This assurance was provided by the regulator's Women in Boxing Committee in a statement responding to comments made by Nokuthula Tanda, the Mrs Curve SA 1st princess for 2026, in the Sowetan. Tanda hosted an event at trainer Sean Smith's gym in Sunninghill last Saturday, providing a platform for female boxers and women in general to encourage them to use boxing to fight through their pain.

While Bernice Ferreira, the newly crowned SA mini flyweight champion and IBO junior lightweight world champion, attended, Tanda noted that representatives of the Women in Boxing Committee did not show up. Shereen Hunter, responsible for communications for the committee, clarified that while she supports women's empowerment initiatives and recognizes boxing's value as a vehicle for social change, she received the invitation only a few days before the event and was unable to attend due to prior commitments.

Hunter further indicated that the Women in Boxing Committee communicated directly with Tanda about their inability to attend, and this should not be interpreted as a lack of support for women's empowerment initiatives. The committee stressed that stronger coordination and more structured communication will help ensure future collaboration opportunities are identified well in advance.

Boxing South Africa acknowledged and appreciated the positive objectives of the EmpowerHER initiative, which focuses on important issues including gender-based violence, gender equality, confidence building, and women's empowerment through boxing. The regulator emphasized that efforts aimed at uplifting women and promoting meaningful dialogue within society are welcomed and deserve recognition. As the statutory body mandated to regulate, administer, and develop professional boxing in South Africa, BSA's primary focus is the governance and advancement of the professional boxing sector.

The Women in Boxing Committee specifically supports the participation, development, and welfare of women within the regulated professional boxing environment, including female boxers, trainers, officials, managers, promoters, and other licensed participants. Following engagements on the matter, it was confirmed that invitations to the EmpowerHER Experience Event were issued shortly before the event date. Tanda herself acknowledged this, which limited committee members' ability to make necessary arrangements to attend. This context reflects that there was no intentional disregard.

The committee comprises BSA board member Rina Subotzky, Keletso Totlhanyo (SABC Sport GM), Zanele Mdodana (former Proteas Netball star and sports personality), and Hunter (a former boxing promoter). BSA clarified that it welcomes constructive partnerships that align with its mandate and create meaningful value for the development and participation of women in professional boxing.

Looking forward, Boxing South Africa, the Women in Boxing Committee, and external stakeholders will continue to strengthen communication to promote greater collaboration and support for initiatives that empower women through sport





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Boxing South Africa Women In Boxing Committee Empowerher Nokuthula Tanda Shereen Hunter Bernice Ferreira Gender Equality Women's Empowerment South African Boxing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State visit highlights brotherly ties between Kenya and South Africa - and their rivalryKenyan President Ruto's state visit to Pretoria produced six signed agreements and warm declarations, but beneath the surface lies a quiet rivalry and shared domestic challenges.

Read more »

Business Leaders Warn of Johannesburg's Decline as National Economic EmergencyBusiness leaders have sounded the alarm on Johannesburg's financial and governance crisis, warning that the city's decline undermines the national growth story at a critical moment. The city, which accounts for 16% of South Africa's GDP, is facing a national economic emergency, according to a joint statement from Business Unity South Africa president Mxolisi Mgojo, Business Leadership South Africa chair Adrian Gore, and Business for South Africa steering committee chair Martin Kingston.

Read more »

ANC's Electoral Decline and Reform Efforts in South Africa's Municipal ElectionsSouth Africa heads into municipal elections with the ANC having lost significant support in urban areas since 2014. The party's failure to learn from losses is highlighted by the Phala Phala scandal and last-minute candidate selections. Two reforms: centralizing mayoral appointments in the NEC and widening candidate pipeline, but critics question effectiveness.

Read more »

South Africa to Dispatch Envoys Globally on Migration Cooperation, Says RamaphosaPresident Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will send envoys across Africa and worldwide to build international cooperation on migration management, emphasizing coordinated diplomatic engagement over isolated national responses. The announcement followed a three-day state visit by Kenyan President William Ruto, with both leaders aligning on regional peace efforts and deepening economic ties between South Africa and Kenya.

Read more »