Bournemouth and AC Milan overcome deficits to win in the Europa League, while clashes between fans disrupt matches involving Besiktas and Marseille.

Bournemouth secured a dramatic 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo in Spain on Thursday, maintaining their perfect record in the Europa League despite playing the final half hour with ten men. This win marks the tenth successive victory for Marco Rose's squad across all competitions, highlighting their exceptional form in European competition for the first time. The Premier League side now sits two points clear at the top of the thirty-six-team table, ahead of second-placed Juventus.

Cherries Overcome Deficit in Spain

Bournemouth faced a challenging evening as Celta Vigo opened the scoring in the nineteenth minute. The Spanish club allowed Iago Aspas, a thirty-nine-year-old veteran, ample time and space in the penalty area to score his first goal since August. The situation deteriorated for the English visitors three minutes later when referee intervention resulted in a red card for Bafode Diakite following a VAR review of his tackle on Couhaib Driouech.

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Despite being a man down and trailing by a goal, Bournemouth rallied before the end of the first half. Alvaro Rodriguez headed in a cross from Amine Adli two minutes after halftime to level the score. The comeback was completed twelve minutes from time when Rayan scored from a quick counter-attack, converting a square pass from Marcus Tavernier to cap the remarkable turnaround.

Milan Stage Comeback Against Olympiakos

AC Milan also produced a stunning recovery to defeat Olympiakos 4-2 in Greece, giving their hopes of reaching the knockout phase a significant boost. Under new manager Ruben Amorim, the Italian club had struggled in their opening four matches, losing three of them. They found themselves in deep trouble again when they trailed to a Mike Maignan own goal and a forty-ninth-minute strike by Joao Silva.

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Omari Hutchinson provided a crucial lifeline with a brilliant solo goal, followed by an assist for Alphadjo Cisse to equalize in the sixty-third minute. Hutchinson added another assist by crossing for Christian Pulisic to volley home nineteen minutes from time. Diego Moreira sealed the victory with an injury-time fourth goal, breathing new life into the seven-time European champions' campaign.

Clashes Impact Other European Ties

Violent incidents marred the fifth round of matches across Europe, overshadowing several key fixtures. Clashes between Georgian police and Besiktas fans in Batumi caused the Turkish club's match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva to be temporarily suspended. Besiktas eventually won the rescheduled game 2-1. The Turkish Football Federation condemned the scenes, describing them as unacceptable.

Turkey's top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, spoke with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili regarding the disturbance. Besiktas lodged a formal complaint with UEFA regarding the security failures. In France, violent clashes between Marseille supporters and Levski Sofia fans occurred during the Ligue 1 club's 1-0 win. The unrest left five fans from the Bulgarian club in hospital.

League Standings and Other Results

Juventus moved to second place in the table after defeating Cypriot side Omonia 4-1 in Turin. Ferencvaros remains behind Juventus on goal difference in third after their perfect record ended with a goalless home draw against Celje of Slovenia. Bayer Leverkusen sits fourth after winning 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb, while Benfica is also in contention after being defeated by Bournemouth.

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In other European action, Brighton moved to second in the Conference League table by defeating Universitatea Craiova of Romania 4-0. Leaders Monaco edged past Hearts 3-2 at Tynecastle, thanks to a ninety-fourth-minute winner from Folarin Balogun. Mohamed Salah scored his twelfth goal of the season as Trabzonspor won 2-1 at CSKA Sofia. Sunderland's winless run extended to three games after drawing 1-1 with Jagiellonia at the Stadium of Light.

Bournemouth can secure a top-eight finish and a guaranteed last-16 berth when they host Viktoria Plzen in two weeks. The Czech club defeated Benfica 4-0 on Thursday. Marco Rose praised his team's spirit after the Celta victory, noting that the players displayed remarkable energy and determination. He stated that sometimes he feels his team does not even need a coach to achieve such results.