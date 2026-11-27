Ten-man Bournemouth beat Celta Vigo 2-1 to stay perfect in the Europa League, while AC Milan recovered from two goals down to win 4-2 at Olympiacos and Juventus defeated Omonia 4-1.

Ten-man Bournemouth made it five wins from five in the Europa League with a 2-1 comeback victory at Celta Vigo on Thursday, extending their winning run in all competitions to 10 matches.

Bournemouth became just the fifth club to win their first five UEFA competition matches. They stayed top of the 36-team standings with 15 points from five games, while Celta was 32nd with three points. Celta took the lead through 39-year-old Iago Aspas in the 19th minute. His spectacular overhead kick was saved by Michele Di Gregorio shortly before he curled a fine strike off the inside of a post.

Also read Bournemouth and Milan Rally in Europa League to Maintain Winning Streaks

Bournemouth Comeback Victory Secures Win

Bournemouth were dealt another blow three minutes later when Bafode Diakite was sent off following a VAR review for a tackle on Couhaib Driouech. The 10 men equalised early in the second half when Amine Adli found Alvaro Rodriguez to nod in. Substitute Rayan completed the turnaround with 12 minutes to play, scoring his fourth goal of the campaign from Marcus Tavernier's square pass to cap a quick counter-attack.

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My team, with one player down and 1-0 down, and this kind of energy and spirit -- this is quite remarkable and amazing, said Bournemouth boss Marco Rose. Bournemouth could secure a top-eight finish and a last-16 berth when they host Viktoria Plzen, 4-0 winners over Benfica on Thursday, in two weeks' time.

Ruben Amorim's Milan, who had lost three of their opening four matches, gave their hopes of avoiding an embarrassing early exit a boost with a 4-2 victory at Olympiakos in Athens. Milan were facing another huge blow when they trailed to a Mike Maignan own goal and Joao Silva's thumping 49th-minute strike. But Omari Hutchinson's brilliant solo goal gave Milan a lifeline, and the former Ipswich winger then set up Alphadjo Cisse to equalise in the 63rd minute.

Milan Edge Past Olympiakos For Boost

Hutchinson added another assist as he crossed for Christian Pulisic to volley home 19 minutes from time, before Diego Moreira's injury-time fourth on the break sealed Milan's first-ever win away to Greek opponents. We have a lot of work to do to be a very strong team, but the spirit is there. It's the start of something, Amorim told Sky Sport after his team edged into the knock-out playoff round places.

Elsewhere, Andrea Cambiaso's spectacular equaliser spurred Juventus on to a comprehensive 4-1 win against Omonia in Turin. Lubomir Satka nodded Omonia in front from a corner, but Cambiaso curled in from distance, and Jeff Ekhator struck from inside the box as the hosts earned a half-time advantage.

In a dominant second-half display, Juve extended their lead when Francisco Conceicao slotted in after his initial shot was saved by Thomas Kaminski and scored a fourth through Jeremie Boga's rising finish from the edge of the box. Ferencvaros are behind Juve on goal difference in third after losing their 100-percent record with a goalless home draw against Celje of Slovenia.

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Besiktas Clash Causes Match Suspension

The fifth round of matches was overshadowed by clashes between Georgian police and Besiktas fans which caused the Turkish club's match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi to be temporarily suspended. The Turkish Football Federation condemned unacceptable scenes as Georgian police clashed with Besiktas fans who unfurled a pro-Palestinian banner. The Istanbul team's game against Hapoel, which Besiktas eventually won 2-1, was being played in Batumi due to security reasons.

A Turkish ministry source said Turkey's top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, had spoken with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, while Besiktas lodged a complaint with UEFA. There were also violent clashes between Marseille and Levski Sofia supporters during the Ligue 1 club's 1-0 win in France, which left five fans of the Bulgarian club in hospital. Dwight McNeil scored a late winner as Crystal Palace climbed to 12th place with a comeback 2-1 win over 10-man Real Sociedad at Selhurst Park.

Europa League Round Up Latest Results

Sunderland's winless run in the competition extended to three games as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Polish club Jagiellonia at the Stadium of Light. Fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen won 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb, while Hoffenheim beat Sturm Graz 3-1. Brighton moved second in the Conference League table by swatting aside Universitatea Craiova of Romania 4-0. Fabian Hurzeler's side are two points behind leaders Monaco, who edged out Hearts 3-2 at Tynecastle courtesy of Folarin Balogun's 94th-minute winner.

Mohamed Salah scored a second-half equaliser, his 12th goal of the season, as Trabzonspor won 2-1 at CSKA Sofia.