Botswana Confident in Border Management Amid South Africa's Immigration Deadline

Botswana's ambassador to South Africa, Dr Sanji Monageng, states that the country does not anticipate a significant influx of illegal immigrants after South Africa's June 30 deadline for undocumented foreigners. She cites the nation's professional border management system and its capacity to monitor its lengthy border. The ambassador also addresses the safety of Batswana in South Africa, noting they have not been involved in immigration-related tensions and continue to enjoy a positive reputation. The embassy remains ready to assist citizens with security support.

Botswana 's Ambassador to South Africa , Dr Sanji Monageng , has expressed confidence that her country will not experience a major influx of illegal immigrants following South Africa 's June 30 deadline for undocumented foreign nationals.

Dr Monageng emphasized that Botswana's professional border management system and its ability to monitor its extensive border, which spans over 1,000 kilometres, will effectively control any potential surge. She noted that many individuals entering Botswana are merely transiting to other destinations and are not seeking to reside in the country, resulting in no current signs of an impending increase in undocumented migration.

The ambassador also reassured that Batswana citizens in South Africa have not been involved as participants or victims in the recent tensions surrounding illegal immigration and crime. She highlighted the positive reputation of Batswana and advised them to remain vigilant and keep emergency contacts. The Botswana Embassy continues to offer support through established assistance channels and has a police officer attached to the mission to address security-related concerns





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Botswana South Africa Immigration Border Security Sanji Monageng Undocumented Migrants Transit Batswana

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