Botswana Claims Gold at World Relays, South Africa Secures Double Silver

Botswana celebrated a historic victory at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, winning gold in the men’s 4x400m. South Africa also performed strongly, securing two silver medals in both the 4x100m and 4x400m events. Several teams also qualified for the 2024 World Athletics Championships in Beijing through repechage races.

Botswana delivered a spectacular finish to the World Athletics Relay s held in Gaborone , securing gold in the men’s 4x400m with a championship record time of 2:54.47.

The team, comprised of Lee Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori, and Collen Kebinatshipi, ignited the crowd, prompting calls for a national holiday from the ecstatic fans and their president, Duma Boko. The race was a thrilling contest against defending champions South Africa, who claimed silver in 2:55.07, setting a new national record and coming close to breaking their previous best by three seconds. Lythe Pillay’s exceptional 42.66-second split in the second leg was the fastest of the entire competition.

Australia secured bronze with an area record of 2:55.20, while Zimbabwe finished fifth in 2:59.79. South Africa also earned a silver medal in the men’s 4x100m, clocking a new national and continental record of 37.49 seconds, finishing just behind the USA (37.43). The South African team of Mvuyo Moss, Cheswill Johnson, Bradley Nkoana, and Akani Simbine showcased impressive performance, with Akani Simbine’s anchor leg proving crucial. Despite missing key athletes, they exceeded expectations, achieving an African record.

Botswana, without Letsile Tebogo in their 4x100m team, finished sixth in 38.35 seconds. Other notable results included Kenya’s near-miss in the mixed 4x400m, finishing fourth, and Nigeria’s sixth-place finish in the mixed 4x100m, won by Jamaica in a world record time of 39.62 seconds. The World Relays also served as a qualifying event for the 2024 World Athletics Championships in Beijing. Teams that didn’t initially qualify through the finals were given a second chance via repechage races.

South Africa and Nigeria qualified in the 4x400m mixed relay, while Nigeria secured a spot in the women’s 4x100m. Senegal qualified in the men’s 4x400m, and Ghana advanced in the men’s 4x100m. The event was a resounding success for Botswana, marking a historic moment for the nation and showcasing the talent and excitement of relay athletics.

The atmosphere in Gaborone was electric, with athletes praising the incredible support from the home crowd, which they credited as a significant factor in their performance. The championships highlighted the growing strength of African athletics and set the stage for an exciting year ahead





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