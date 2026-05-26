Botshabelo Taxi Drivers Protest Over Licence Permits Amid Road Safety Concerns

The Botshabelo Amalgamated Taxi Association staged a protest on 25 May 2026 to demand better licence permit policies, improve road safety, and call for municipal reforms, amid suspension of taxi and bus services.

Members of the Botshabelo Amalgamated Taxi Association staged a protest on 25 May 2026 to address the long‑standing problem of licence permits in the town of Botshabelo in the Free State.

The demonstration was sparked after the city's taxi workers brought their services to a halt, shattering daily commutes for thousands of residents and consequently prompting the Interstate Bus Line to suspend its connections to Botshabelo for safety reasons. The protest highlighted a number of interrelated grievances.

The taxi drivers cited the lack of timely and adequate service delivery from the municipality, the challenge of obtaining licence permits in a system that many felt was opaque and corrupt, and the squalour roads that made the operation of taxis dangerous and unprofitable. The mayor of Mangaung, Gregory Nthatisi, stated that the city had finally reached an agreement with the taxi association to lift the shutdown.

In a public statement he said the city had understood that the taxi operators' grievances mattered and had taken steps towards a resolution. According to the mayor, a new committee was formed to coordinate between the taxi drivers and municipal officials, ensuring that future incidents could be addressed promptly before they escalated. Nthatisi also warned that the city would not tolerate criminal activity that had plagued Botshabelo in recent weeks.

He urged law‑enforcement to stop those who had taken advantage of the chaos, expressed in sharp terms that such offenders could not be allowed to undermine the livelihoods of the community. Shifting to the broader context, the protests were part of an escalating wave of unrest across the region. Potso Motoko, the leader of the National Service Delivery Forum, called for a full shutdown in Bloemfontein, Botshabelo and Thaba Nchu.

Motoko demanded a review and termination of outsourcing and privatisation policies in the region, arguing that they had created loopholes for corruption and nepotism. He further advocated the suspension of municipal officials and service providers whose conduct was linked to unethical practices.

Meanwhile, the public discourse was further amplified by the community's reaction to the ongoing looting of foreign‑owned shops earlier that week. Local residents, outraged by the continuous attack on businesses, called for decisive government action and stringent law‑enforcement to revert the violence.

In addition to these immediate transportation and safety concerns, the city's response indicated a shift towards cooperative governance. The municipal government expressed willingness to integrate the taxi association into a broader transport strategy that would balance service delivery with regulatory oversight. The mayor's promise to legislate clearer pathways for permit acquisition was welcomed by the taxi workers, despite skepticism stemming from past bureaucratic delays.

The city authorities, alongside the association, announced plans to hold monthly town‑hall meetings to gauge the progress of these measures and to keep the community informed. This multi‑agency collaboration aimed not only to end the current shutdown but also to establish more sustainable communication channels between the government, transport operators, and the general populace. The political environment in the Free State remained tense, however, as the rallies continued to test the limits of civic engagement and municipal accountability.

In the context of regional stability, the council's stance towards the problems of service delivery and infrastructure was seen as a test of the effectiveness of local governance. While the focus was initially framed around taxi licence permits, the underlying theme was the broader need for municipal reforms that could address systemic deficiencies - from the fairness of permit allocation to the quality of roads that underpin every mode of transport.

Over the next months, stakeholders will need to monitor whether the newly established committee can deliver on its promises, and whether the city's resolve can be sustained in the face of further community demands





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