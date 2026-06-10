Bosnian Community in Toronto Erupts in Joy as National Team Secures 2026 World Cup Spot Against Canada

Toronto's Bosnian community celebrates wildly after Bosnia-Herzegovina's victory over Italy secures their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the added thrill of their first match being hosted in Toronto against Canada. The win unites the diaspora, revives cultural pride, and sets the stage for a historic clash in the co-host city.

The historic qualification of Bosnia-Herzegovina for the 2026 FIFA World Cup sparked waves of euphoria within Toronto 's Bosnian community, especially after their decisive victory over Italy on March 31.

For many, the win was doubly significant because Bosnia's first match of the tournament will be held just 15 kilometers from the city's Bosnian Islamic Association mosque, a central hub for the community. Anes Dzumhur, program manager at the association, described how the atmosphere shifted from tense to wildly celebratory as the final whistle blew.

In a room above the prayer hall, adorned with books and Bosnian cultural artifacts, he recalled howCommunity divisions-such as men who pray together but remain at odds-temporarily dissolved as everyone embraced. He even shared photos of unexpected hugs, remarking on the surreal moment of unity. The qualification was unexpected for many, particularly because it sets up a unique scenario: the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, will feature a match between the home nation and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.

This development introduces a complex emotional layer for the city's large and established Italian-Canadian community, which had eagerly anticipated Italy's participation. Bars in Little Italy were packed during the qualifier, and the loss left fans devastated. Alessandro Aureli expressed his heartbreak to Canadian Press, saying he planned to go home and cry.

However, the Italian community's sorrow indirectly created an opening for Toronto's several thousand Bosnians to reaffirm a shared identity that, as Dzumhur admitted, has somewhat faded over the years. Toronto's Bosnian community traces its organized presence back to the 1980s, but the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s were a turning point. As refugees arrived, institutions like the mosque became focal points for settlement and cultural preservation.

The mosque's library was converted into a youth activity room, and a large screen was installed to screen World Cup qualifiers, further cementing its role. Muamer Durak, president of the Bosnian Cultural Association, called the team's upcoming match in Toronto "a dream come true.

" He has already secured tickets and organized a series of events around the match, including a pre-match party, a march to the stadium, and an after-party. Thousands of Bosnians from across North America and Europe are expected to converge on the city. Durak emphasized the desire to showcase Bosnian and broader European soccer fan culture to Canadians.

For many, the tournament represents a rare chance to gather as a community and celebrate their heritage on a global stage, temporarily bridging internal rivalries and reinforcing a sense of belonging in their new home





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