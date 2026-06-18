BOSA Unveils Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster as Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate for 2026

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has announced its deputy leader, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, as its candidate for the Johannesburg mayoral position in the 2026 local government elections. The party has pledged to focus on addressing political instability and service delivery challenges in the city, with Hlazo-Webster emphasizing the need to create a city that works efficiently, attracts investment, and provides opportunities for all residents.

Build One South Africa ( BOSA ) has revealed its deputy leader, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster , as its candidate for the position of Johannesburg mayor in the upcoming 2026 local government elections .

The announcement was made in the city itself, with the party stating that Hlazo-Webster will lead its campaign to govern South Africa's economic epicenter. BOSA has emphasized that its campaign will prioritize tackling the long-standing issues of political instability and service delivery challenges that have plagued the city.

In her acceptance speech, Hlazo-Webster outlined her vision for Johannesburg, stating, 'We must build a city that not only functions efficiently but also leads, attracts investment, creates jobs, and delivers opportunities to every resident.





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Build One South Africa BOSA Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate 2026 Local Government Elections Political Instability Service Delivery Challenges Economic Growth Investment Job Creation Opportunities

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