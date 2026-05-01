Bordeaux Bègles Bolster Front Row with South African Strength for Bath Clash

Bordeaux Bègles have reinforced their forward pack with the return of Carlü Sadie and other key players as they prepare to face Bath in a crucial semi-final match at the Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole. The team has made three changes to their starting lineup, focusing on strengthening their scrum and providing a dynamic forward presence. A strong backline, led by Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert, will aim to exploit Bath’s defense.

Bordeaux Bègles , the current title holders, are strategically reinforcing their forward pack with South African power as they prepare to host Bath at the Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole this Sunday.

The highly anticipated semi-final clash will see the return of Carlü Sadie, a formidable tighthead prop, to the starting lineup. This is one of three adjustments made to the Bordeaux starting XV following their recent Top 14 encounter against Montpellier. The team’s second row will feature the dynamic pairing of Boris Palu and Adam Coleman, known for their physicality and impact.

Completing the forward unit, Pierre Bochaton, Cameron Woki, and Marko Gazzotti will form a robust loose trio, providing both strength and mobility in the breakdown. The experienced Maxime Lucu will captain the side from the scrumhalf position, orchestrating the attack and providing a steady hand. Behind him, a star-studded backline is poised to unleash a wave of attacking prowess. Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, renowned for his creative playmaking and accurate kicking, will be central to Bordeaux’s offensive strategy.

The midfield will be anchored by the powerful combination of Yoram Moefana and Damian Penaud, both capable of breaking the gain line and creating opportunities. The back three promises to be particularly explosive, featuring the pace and finishing ability of Salesi Rayasi, Pablo Uberti, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. These players are known for their ability to exploit space and threaten the opposition’s defense with every touch.

Bordeaux has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench, demonstrating a focus on forward depth and providing options for tactical adjustments throughout the match. This decision comes after prop Ugo Boniface was promoted to the matchday 23 following the suspension of Jefferson Poirot, adding further competition and resilience to the front row. The team is clearly prioritizing a strong set-piece and the ability to maintain intensity throughout the 80 minutes.

The selection of Carlü Sadie is particularly significant, as his experience and technical skills will be vital in neutralizing Bath’s scrummaging threat. His return provides a boost to the team’s confidence and adds another layer of physicality to the forward pack. The combination of Palu and Coleman in the second row is also a formidable one, offering both power in the scrum and athleticism around the park.

The loose forward trio of Bochaton, Woki, and Gazzotti provides a balance of strength, speed, and tackling ability. Lucu’s leadership will be crucial in guiding the team through the high-pressure environment of a semi-final, while Jalibert’s creativity and the finishing prowess of the back three will be key to unlocking Bath’s defense. The bench provides valuable depth and tactical flexibility, allowing Bordeaux to respond to any challenges that Bath may present.

The team’s preparation has been meticulous, and they are confident of delivering a strong performance in front of their home crowd. The Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole is expected to be packed with passionate supporters, creating an electric atmosphere for this crucial encounter. Bordeaux Bègles are determined to defend their title and progress to the final, and they believe that this carefully selected squad is capable of achieving that goal.

The team’s focus is firmly on executing their game plan and capitalizing on their strengths to overcome a determined Bath side. Here is the full team list: Starting XV: 15 Salesi Rayasi, 14 Pablo Uberti, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Lucu (c), 8 Marko Gazzotti, 7 Cameron Woki, 6 Pierre Bochaton, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Boris Palu, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Maxime Lamothe, 1 Matis Perchaud.

Replacements: 16 Gaetan Barlot, 17 Ugo Boniface, 18 Ben Tameifuna, 19 Cyril Cazeaux, 20 Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, 21 Temo Matiu, 22 Arthur Retiere, 23 Hugo Reus





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