Bophelong Stadium in Emfuleni, South Africa, is a symbol of neglect and abuse of public funds

The Bophelong Stadium was supposed to be a source of pride for residents but has instead turned into a heartbreaking sight for sore eyes. The soccer pitch is hidden under tall grass, while the spectator stands have been left to rust. The multi-purpose courts are overgrown with weeds, and pathways have become waterlogged. Nearby, the toilets and changing rooms sit in a derelict condition, rendering the entire site unusable for the community.

The Bophelong Stadium was supposed to be a source of pride for residents, but has instead turned into a heartbreaking sight for sore eyes, reports Sedibeng Ster.

The soccer pitch is hidden under tall grass, while the spectator stands have been left to rust. The multi-purpose courts are overgrown with weeds, and pathways have become waterlogged. Nearby, the toilets and changing rooms sit in a derelict condition, rendering the entire site unusable for the community. Speaking to Ster, DA’s mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala said the people of Emfuleni were promised a functional Bophelong Stadium.

Instead, they’ve been handed a symbol of neglect. A facility that is unsafe, unusable, and completely disconnected from the needs of the community it was meant to serve, he said





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bophelong Stadium Neglect Community Unemployment Investment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 changes confirmed: Sekhukhune vs Kaizer Chiefs starting 11sSekhukhune United host Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Here are the confirmed starting line ups.

Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs secure third place in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season with 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United at New Peter Mokaba StadiumKaizer Chiefs booked their spot in the third place finish in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season after a 2-0 victory against Sekhukhune United. In the end, Mfundo Vilakazi scored the defining goal which saw Chiefs take all the points on offer.

Read more »

VIDEO: Flooded Newlands cricket stadium turns into a poolThe fierce storm that has battered the Cape on Monday has left the Newlands cricket ground looking like a pool.

Read more »

Pirates will not play Orbit at Royal Bafokeng StadiumThis is due to renovations that are under way at the 2010 World Cup venue

Read more »