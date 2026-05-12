Bophelong Stadium in Emfuleni, South Africa, is a symbol of neglect and abuse of public funds

The Bophelong Stadium was supposed to be a source of pride for residents but has instead turned into a heartbreaking sight for sore eyes. The soccer pitch is hidden under tall grass, while the spectator stands have been left to rust. The multi-purpose courts are overgrown with weeds, and pathways have become waterlogged. Nearby, the toilets and changing rooms sit in a derelict condition, rendering the entire site unusable for the community.
The Bophelong Stadium was supposed to be a source of pride for residents, but has instead turned into a heartbreaking sight for sore eyes, reports Sedibeng Ster.
The soccer pitch is hidden under tall grass, while the spectator stands have been left to rust. The multi-purpose courts are overgrown with weeds, and pathways have become waterlogged. Nearby, the toilets and changing rooms sit in a derelict condition, rendering the entire site unusable for the community. Speaking to Ster, DA’s mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala said the people of Emfuleni were promised a functional Bophelong Stadium.
Instead, they’ve been handed a symbol of neglect. A facility that is unsafe, unusable, and completely disconnected from the needs of the community it was meant to serve, he said
Bophelong Stadium Neglect Community Unemployment Investment
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