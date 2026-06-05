Bonitas Blames Medscheme for Woes Following Change in Administration Companies

Bonitas has blamed its previous administrator, Medscheme, for the woes of its 750,000 beneficiaries following a change in administration companies earlier this week. The switch, which is the biggest the industry has seen, has led to unresolved queries and hospital authorisations, with many members expressing distress over the delays and lack of response to authorisation requests. Medical schemes require members to obtain prior approval for certain procedures and hospital admissions, and the transition has caused significant challenges for the new service providers, Momentum Health and Private Health Administrators (PHA).

Bonitas has blamed its previous administrator, Medscheme , for the woes of its 750,000 beneficiaries following a change in administration companies earlier this week. The switch, which is the biggest the industry has seen, has led to unresolved queries and hospital authorisations, with many members expressing distress over the delays and lack of response to authorisation requests.

Medical schemes require members to obtain prior approval for certain procedures and hospital admissions, and the transition has caused significant challenges for the new service providers, Momentum Health and Private Health Administrators (PHA). The backlog of outstanding matters includes queries about claims, authorisations that had not been granted, savings refunds and affected members, brokers and healthcare providers. Anomalies in historical member data have compounded the challenges, according to Bonitas.

Principal officer Lee Callakoppen has stated that the backlog will be cleared by Monday, but the new service providers have faced significant volumes of unresolved matters, with PHA CEO Ayanda Mbuli saying that the company received hospital authorisation data files later than agreed and an unexpectedly large volume of unresolved matters. Medscheme has hit back, saying that it warned Bonitas against opting for a clean break, with a final service cut off on May 29.

The regulator, the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), has expressed concern about the risks of





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Bonitas Medscheme Momentum Health Private Health Administrators Council For Medical Schemes Administration Change Medical Schemes Beneficiaries

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