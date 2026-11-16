Judge to deliver verdict on July 2021 unrest charges against MKYL leader Bonginkosi Khanyile on December 14 following final court arguments in Durban.

The legal proceedings against Former MK Party Youth League (MKYL) national coordinator Bonginkosi Khanyile have reached a critical juncture following the submission of final arguments by both the prosecution and defense teams. The Durban Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal heard these closing statements today, marking the end of the trial phase for the individual accused of playing a central role in the violent disturbances that erupted in July 2021. This development places the ultimate decision regarding Khanyile's legal fate squarely in the hands of the presiding judge, who will now deliberate on the evidence presented during the extensive court session.

Prosecution And Defense Final Arguments Presented

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed that the matter has been officially postponed to 14 December 2026 specifically for the delivery of the judgment. She stated that the case of S v Bonginkosi Khanyile returned to the Durban Regional Court where the State and counsel for the accused presented their closing arguments. This procedural step signifies that both sides have exhausted their opportunities to persuade the court on the interpretation of the evidence and the application of the law to the specific actions of the accused during the turbulent period in question.

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Specific Charges Related To Disasters And Violence

Bonginkosi Khanyile faces serious legal charges including incitement to commit public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act. These charges are directly linked to the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021, a period marked by widespread disorder and significant loss of life. The legal framework under which he is being tried aims to address the severity of actions that threatened public safety and disrupted the social order during that critical timeframe. The prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his actions met the legal thresholds for these specific statutory offenses.

Video Evidence And Previous Political Sanctions

Before the electoral court, Khanyile was already found to have violated party rules and electoral regulations by allegedly threatening that there would be no elections if former president Zuma or the MK party were prevented from contesting. As a result, he was removed from his position as a youth leader in the party and handed a suspended R150 000 fine. The Hawks showed three videos in court as part of the case against him to establish a clear pattern of conduct. The first video, taken on 10 July 2021, shows Khanyile addressing a packed ShopRite store in Durban where he called on people to support Zuma by requesting his release from jail.

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Warwick Junction Speech And Continued Calls For Action

The second video presented by the Hawks shows Khanyile speaking at Warwick Junction taxi rank in Durban. In this recording, he allegedly urged people involved in the unrest to continue their actions until Zuma was released. These visual records serve as key pieces of evidence linking the former MKYL national coordinator directly to the mobilization efforts that characterized the early days of the KZN riots. The prosecution relies on these specific instances to demonstrate intent and the active encouragement of public disorder. The third video was also shown but the details focus heavily on the direct calls to support the former president from public venues.

Toll Of The July Riots And Judicial Timeline

The 8-to-19 July riots, which took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives. The violence was ostensibly triggered by Zuma's imprisonment but escalated into a broader crisis of public order. The judgment set for 14 December will determine the legal consequences for Bonginkosi Khanyile based on the evidence that the State and the Hawks have compiled over the preceding months. This date marks the resolution of the trial phase and the beginning of the sentencing or acquittal process for the accused.