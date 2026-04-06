Bongani Zungu's Future at AmaZulu Uncertain Amid Contract Standoff

Midfielder Bongani Zungu's future with AmaZulu FC is in doubt as his contract nears expiry with no talks of extension, raising concerns about his future in professional football. Limited playing time and his age could impact his prospects.

Bongani Zungu 's future in football is currently shrouded in uncertainty, with mounting indications suggesting his time with AmaZulu FC may be drawing to a close after a relatively short tenure of one and a half seasons in KwaZulu-Natal. The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has experienced a season of limited opportunities, struggling to gain consistent playing time under the guidance of head coach Arthur Zwane.

His participation in the Betway Premiership has been restricted, with only nine appearances to his name throughout the season. This lack of regular action raises concerns about his standing within the team and the likelihood of a contract extension. Zungu's journey with AmaZulu began in December 2024, following his departure from Sundowns, where he had also found himself sidelined in the latter part of his second spell with the club. Now, with his contract scheduled to expire at the conclusion of the current season in June, the absence of any discernible progress regarding a potential extension further fuels speculation about his future. A source close to the club has provided insight into the situation, revealing that no discussions have taken place concerning a new deal, which strongly suggests that a departure at the end of the season is increasingly probable. This lack of engagement from the club raises questions about Zungu's role and value within the team. The source indicated that the lack of playing time could be a contributing factor to the absence of contract talks. “As things stand, the club hasn’t engaged him over a new contract. He hasn’t played much, which could explain the lack of movement. From what I understand, it is increasingly likely that he will leave at the end of the season,” the source revealed. \The situation poses a significant challenge for Zungu, who is now at a crucial juncture in his career. The uncertainty surrounding his next move is heightened by his previous experience in securing a new club after leaving Sundowns. After his departure from Sundowns, it took him a while to secure his move to AmaZulu. At 33 years old, the veteran midfielder may face an uphill battle in attracting interest from other high-profile teams within the Premier Soccer League (PSL). His age, combined with the limited playing time he has received, could potentially limit his options in the transfer market. This season has been a stark contrast to his earlier career, where he was a prominent figure and regular starter for both Sundowns and the national team. While his talent is undeniable, the physical demands and the competitiveness of the PSL continue to increase, potentially making it more difficult for players of his age to maintain their positions. The combination of factors, including his age, lack of consistent playing time, and the absence of contract negotiations, paints a picture of a player potentially nearing the end of his time with AmaZulu. \The focus now shifts to what the future holds for Bongani Zungu. His immediate priority is likely to be securing a new club before the end of the season. He may have to consider a move to a team where he can secure consistent playing time. The market value of a player of Zungu’s caliber is also expected to have changed considerably over the last few seasons. It remains to be seen whether he will explore opportunities outside of the PSL, potentially considering a move to a less competitive league or exploring a new career path altogether. The outcome of the next few months will ultimately shape his legacy and redefine his career trajectory. For now, Zungu and his agent will be working hard to navigate the complex landscape of the transfer market and secure the best possible outcome for the veteran midfielder. The coming weeks will be critical in determining the next chapter of his career. It would be up to him and his agent to showcase his skills to potential clubs and secure a spot for the next season. The football fraternity will be keeping a keen eye on the situation and how it develops over the coming months.





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