About 300 staff were evacuated from a Sandton office park after a man allegedly called in a bomb threat. Police say no arrests have been made and roads in the Sandton CBD have reopened.

About 300 staff members were evacuated from an office park in Sandton after a man allegedly called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat triggered a major security operation in the Sandton CBD on Monday.

Bramley police received a complaint from a woman who reported receiving a call from an unidentified man at around midday on November 16. The man claimed he had planted a bomb inside a building at the office park. The building safety officer switched on the alarm system to alert about 300 staff members and evacuated them from the building. Private security officers told News24 they had been at the scene since midday.

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Search Teams Clear Building Upper Floors

A private security officer on the search team said the first floor, which includes the public and reception areas, had been cleared. Teams were then moving on to search the building upper floors. Emergency services and law enforcement officers searched the premises on Sandton Drive. Access to the building was closed off following the threat, which was received earlier on Monday.

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Bramley police spokesperson Mudau said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident and investigations are continuing. Police have not named any suspect.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the Sandton CBD has been reopened following the alleged bomb threat. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said Sandton Drive, Alice Lane and the surrounding areas have been declared safe. Fihla added that all affected roads have been reopened to pedestrians and motor vehicles. JMPD officers will remain in the area at key intersections to help clear the residual traffic backlog while restoring normal afternoon flow.

Police Urge Public Against Hoax Bomb Calls

Motorists in the area are asked to be patient while the congestion eases. JMPD also thanked local businesses, motorists and the public for cooperating and following safety directives during the operation. SAPS has urged members of the public to refrain from making hoax calls or providing false information to law enforcement. Police warned that anyone who deliberately makes a false report or abuses emergency numbers could face legal consequences.

The incident comes as authorities continue to investigate the source of the threat. No injuries have been reported and no explosive device has been confirmed. The search operation involved multiple agencies and disrupted traffic around Sandton Drive and Alice Lane. Roads were reopened after the area was declared safe.

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Police have appealed to anyone with information about the call to contact law enforcement. Investigations are ongoing and further updates are expected. News24 surveyed 5,001 registered voters to reveal who leads, what voters want fixed, and which coalitions South Africans could support. Every month, News24 offers subscribers a free audiobook.

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