Bolt Launches Electric Vehicle Category in Cape Town, Plans to Scale to 500 EVs by 2026

Bolt, a ride-hailing platform, has officially launched its electric vehicle (EV) category in Cape Town, South Africa. The company aims to have a fleet of 500 EVs on South African roads by December 2026, as part of its broader African EV strategy and plans to scale the EV category in Johannesburg.

Bolt has officially launched its electric vehicle category in South Africa, starting in Cape Town with plans to scale to 500 EVs across the country by December 2026.

The category was introduced through a strategic fleet partnership with YugoRide, marking the latest chapter in Bolt's broader African EV strategy. Cape Town serves as the launch city, with a Johannesburg rollout already in the pipeline. The company aims to have a fleet of 500 electric vehicles on South African roads by December 2026





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Bolt Electric Vehicle Cape Town Johannesburg Yugoride African EV Strategy Sustainable Urban Mobility Operational Quality Driver Support Infrastructure

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