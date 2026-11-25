The All Indian Cine Workers Association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban Netflix's first Urdu-language series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, and to pass a permanent law barring Pakistani content in India.

A prominent Bollywood workers union has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to ban a forthcoming Pakistani series on Netflix in India. The union also seeks a law prohibiting content from its foe from being shown in the country.

The first part of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which translates as All the Love Our Hearts Carry, is scheduled to air on Netflix on December 4. It is the global streaming giant first Urdu-language series. Several top Pakistani actors feature in it. No Pakistani face, voice or story has a place on Indian screens, the All Indian Cine Workers Association, known as Aicwa, said in a letter addressed to Modi late on Tuesday.

Also read SCA dismisses doctor's bid to overturn R27,500 maintenance to Pakistani ex-wife after a year of marriage

Union Demands Ban on Pakistani Series

Aicwa is a union of film workers. Netflix and a Modi spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The series stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Mahira Khan and others. Mahira Khan is one of the stars, according to a file picture credited to Reuters and Mark Blinch.

Netflix describes Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo as a story of six couples and how they discover love. It is based on a novel by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq. New Delhi has for decades accused Islamabad of aiding, abetting and orchestrating violent attacks by Islamist militant groups across India. Those attacks include one on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last year that killed 26 people.

Advertisement

That attack led to the worst fighting between the neighbours in years. Pakistan denies India accusations. India has asked all streaming platforms to stop screening Pakistani shows after the fighting. Many of those shows enjoy a huge fan following in the country.

Netflix Advised Against Pakistani Content

Aicwa said Netflix would violate the advisory if it showed the series. Pakistani content is not screened on streaming platforms in India, though several series are available on YouTube. Several actors in the series had spoken out against India during times of tension between the two countries, Aicwa said in the letter. Aicwa says it is the largest union of film workers.

We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India, the letter said. India is a key market for Netflix, with an estimated 20-million users, according to HSBC. The country also has a growing user base of young people with access to cheap internet. The dispute over the series comes amid long-standing tensions between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi has repeatedly blamed Islamabad for cross-border militant attacks. Islamabad rejects those accusations. The Aicwa letter addressed to Modi reflects the union opposition to any Pakistani presence on Indian screens. It asks for a permanent law with the severest penalties against such content.

The union also directly appeals to Netflix India and all OTT platforms to never show any Pakistani content in India. It argues that airing the series would breach India existing advisory on Pakistani shows. The series is notable as Netflix first Urdu-language production. It features several of Pakistan most recognizable actors.

Advertisement

Pakistani Shows Maintain Fan Base Online

That has drawn attention in India, where Pakistani shows have a large fan base despite the informal ban. Streaming platforms in India are not showing Pakistani content, but many series remain accessible on YouTube. The upcoming Netflix release has renewed the debate over whether such content should be allowed. The letter was sent late on Tuesday.

Neither Netflix nor the Modi spokesperson had responded immediately when the news was reported. The series is still scheduled to premiere on December 4, with the first part arriving on the platform. India has been a key growth market for Netflix, with about 20 million users estimated by HSBC. Young viewers with cheap internet access are helping drive that growth.

The pushback from Aicwa could test Netflix plans in the country. The union stance is rooted in decades of accusations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India has accused Pakistan of aiding militant groups that carry out attacks on Indian soil. Pakistan denies those charges.

Deadly Kashmir Attack Triggered Advisory

The advisory against Pakistani shows followed a deadly attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last year. That attack killed 26 people and triggered the worst fighting between the two countries in years. Aicwa said several actors in the series had spoken out against India during times of tension between the two countries. The union cited that as another reason for its demand.

The union describes itself as the largest union of film workers. Its letter to Modi asks for both an immediate ban on the series and a broader legal ban on Pakistani content. Netflix has described the series as a story of six couples and how they discover love. The show is based on a novel by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq.

Its cast includes Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed and Mahira Khan, among others. The demand by Aicwa puts fresh pressure on Netflix India and other OTT platforms. It also highlights the sensitive role of cultural content in India-Pakistan relations. The series remains set to launch on December 4.