Boksburg SPCA Launches Revamped Charity Shop and Bookshop for Animal Welfare

The Boksburg SPCA has opened a new bookshop and revamped charity shop to raise funds for animal care. Residents can browse affordable pre-loved items while supporting local welfare efforts.

The Boksburg Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has officially launched a new bookshop and revitalized its existing charity shop, creating a dual-purpose retail space designed to generate essential revenue for animal welfare programs. The new bookshop debuted on October 31, adding a dedicated venue for reading material to the organization's broader fundraising strategy.

New Bookshop Offers Affordable Reads

Pearl Thorp, a committee member leading the initiative, coordinated a team of volunteers to stock the shelves with a diverse inventory of pre-loved titles. The selection includes bestsellers, novels, children's books, autobiographies, sports guides, religious texts, and cookery books, catering to a wide array of reader interests. The store operates from Monday through Saturday between 08:30 and 12:00, remaining closed on Sundays and public holidays. Bargain hunters can find books starting at R10, with pensioners receiving half-price deals on R10 titles every Wednesday.

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Revamped Charity Shop Expands Inventory

Under new management, the adjacent charity shop has undergone a significant makeover to enhance the shopping experience for community members. Shoppers can now browse a curated selection of second-hand clothing, linen, curtains, cushions, glassware, artwork, soft toys, and picture frames. The inventory also features Christmas trees and decorations, providing seasonal options for residents. Clothing items start at R5, while bargain bins offer additional household and wardrobe accessories beginning at just R1.

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Sue Beadon Highlights Fundraising Importance

Sue Beadon, the society's secretary, emphasized that the charity shop serves as a critical income source for the Boksburg SPCA, with every purchase directly supporting animals in their care. She appealed to residents to contribute by donating high-quality pre-loved items during their December clear-outs. Donations ranging from clothing and homeware to festive decorations are welcomed, ensuring that unwanted goods find a second life while raising necessary funds for the organization's operations.

Donation Guidelines and Operating Hours

The Boksburg SPCA specifically requests contemporary books in good condition for the new bookshop, while other suitable pre-loved goods should be directed to the charity shop. This structured donation process ensures that inventory remains relevant and appealing to buyers. The organization encourages residents to visit both shops to browse the available treasures, noting that every transaction contributes to the ongoing mission of caring for animals in need within the local community.